Ola Aina has opened up on how his parents reacted after Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title

Aina was sensational at the continental showpiece, but he struggled to contain Simon Adingra in the final match of the competition

Adingra found his way around the Nigerian defender before his effort into the area was flicked into the net by Sebastien Haller

Nigerian international Ola Aina has disclosed that his parents were disappointed with his performance in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles were 45 minutes away from clinching the ultimate prize in Abidjan, but Ivory Coast responded with two second half goals to win the ultimate prize.

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong had opened the scoring from a header in the 28th minute off a set-piece.

Ola Aina struggled to contain Simon Adingra at the 2023 AFCON final. Visionhaus.

However, the second half was totally different as the Elephants mounted pressure until they equalised in the 62nd minute.

Franck Kessie headed home from the far post off a corner kick to send the entire home fans into wilds.

Alassane Ouattara Stadium was sent into raptures when Sebastien Haller gave the hosts the lead in the 81st minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Simon Adingra found his way around Ola Aina before his effort into the area was flicked into the net by Haller..

Ivory Coast managed to hold on to their 2-1 lead as they defeated the Super Eagles to clinch their third continental title.

Speaking on an episode of The Inside Scoop Youtube Channel, Aina disclosed that he was criticised by everyone, including his parents.

The 28-year-old said:

"I got cooked by everyone. Even my dad was like, Laolu what happened there? Laolu what happened?

"I was like dad, not now... Even my mom bro, my mom was back home, she sent a VN, Laolu why did you let that little boy go past you like that."

Ola Aina struggled to contain Simon Adingra at the AFCON final. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Eric Chelle meets Nigerian stars in England

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was in England where he met with Nigerian players in the Premier League.

The Franco-Malian tactician was seen with Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, as well as Nottingham Forest stars Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina.

Nigeria have struggled in their qualifying campaign, earning only 3 points from four matches, placing them fifth in Group C.

They trail the group leaders Rwanda, Benin, and South Africa, who are all on 7 points each.

The three-time African champions drew 1-1 against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in Abidjan.

With only the group winner securing a spot in the global tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Nigeria face an uphill battle to qualify.

Babayaro sends message to Osimhen, Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian ex-international Celestine Babayaro has suggested that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would excel at Chelsea Football Club.

The duo have been strongly rumoured to be considering transfers to the English Premier League as soon as the 2024-2025 football season ends.

Babayaro, who was a former Chelsea player from 1997 to 2005, has also encouraged the London club to trade their Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson for one of the Nigerian talents.

