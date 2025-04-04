Al-Wehda star Odion Ighalo has recently made headlines for taking care of his mother and celebrating her

The Super Eagles star remains unfazed by the controversy surrounding his marital status, staying silent on comments from his ex-wife

He is the only Nigerian player to have played for the three-time UEFA Champions League winner, Manchester United

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo remains one of Nigeria's richest football players and continues to enjoy the spotlight.

The former Watford star frequently grabs media attention with his stylish outfits, mansions, and luxury cars, much to the delight of his followers.

The 35-year-old is also one of the most well-traveled players, having played in various leagues across multiple continents.

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has spent quality time with his mother amidst the drama surrounding his ex-wife. Photo by: aifs_media.

Ighalo cruises mother

Al-Wehda player Odion Ighalo has granted his mother, Martina Ighalo, free access to most of his properties in Nigeria.

In a recent Instagram post, Ighalo’s mother was seen flying on a private jet to an undisclosed destination, with all expenses covered by the footballer.

The former Udinese player also threw a lavish 80th birthday celebration for his mother after his club's 2-0 away win over Al-Khaleej on March 10, where he provided an assist for one of the goals.

Gospel artist, Frank Edwards, and other Nigerian celebrities were in attendance.

Alhaja Ighalo was sighted in Mecca performing Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

The Nigeria international has scored six goals and provided one assist in all competitions this season per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, the former Granada player is also caught in a dating scandal.

A UK-based podcaster named Esther sparked rumours after posting images of Ighalo's Maybach, claiming she was assisted to the airport by his driver.

Ighalo later expressed his frustration over the incident.

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has shown love to his mother by making her his priority in the last two months. Photo by: aifs_media.

10 percent of Ighalo's salary for God

Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he has never missed paying his tithe since the beginning of his professional career.

The former Granada player said his pastor briefed him thoroughly about the importance of paying tithe as a Christian and how it contributes to one's growth in life.

The former Changchun Yatai star added that he began tithing during his playing days at Julius Berger in 2005 and has not stopped to date.

According to Vanguard, the former Manchester United forward stated that he is a firm believer in God and has consistently paid his tithe for 19 years.

However, the AFCON bronze medalist noted that he has always overcome his doubts. He said via Rash4Christ Podcast:

“My first salary when I was playing for Julius Berger in 2005 was ₦15,000. I was 16 years old then. My pastor taught me about tithing, and since then, I have never missed paying my tithe.

Sonia speaks about her ex-husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa reacted to the allegation that she has been trolling the footballer.

The mother of three claimed that her ex-husband's mansion in Nigeria was not worth her home in London, where she lives with her children.

Sonia also pointed out that she was not on social media to live a fake life.

