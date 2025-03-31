Samuel Eto’o visited billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu at his residence, gifting him an expensive Hermes red tie

The football legend also signed jerseys for Elumelu’s young sons, making the visit even more special

The meeting and gift sparked widespread reactions in Nigeria, with fans admiring the bond between sports and business

Football icon and Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o, recently paid a surprise visit to Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Tony Elumelu, at his residence.

The unexpected meeting between the Cameroonian football legend and the chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA) has sparked excitement among fans and business enthusiasts alike.

Samuel Eto’o won multiple trophies, including the UEFA Champions League twice with Barcelona and Inter Milan during his playing career. Photo by Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

Eto’o, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, made the visit even more memorable by presenting Elumelu with an exquisite red Hermes tie, a luxury brand known for its high-end fashion accessories.

The stylish and symbolic gift has since captured the attention of Nigerians on social media.

Eto’o’s special gesture to the Elumelu family

Beyond gifting Elumelu the expensive Hermes tie, Samuel Eto’o also took time to engage with the business mogul’s family.

In a heartwarming moment, the Barcelona legend signed jerseys for Elumelu’s young sons, leaving them with a cherished memory of meeting one of football’s biggest stars.

Elumelu, known for his significant influence in Africa’s banking and entrepreneurial sectors, expressed gratitude for the visit and gift.

The meeting highlighted the bond between sports and business, showing how African icons from different industries continue to uplift and inspire one another.

Social Media buzz over Eto’o’s gift

A video of the visit has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions from Nigerians.

Many social media users praised Eto’o for his thoughtful gesture, while others admired the mutual respect between the footballer and businessman.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA, along with H.E. Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. Photo by Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

The luxurious Hermes tie, a status symbol of elegance and sophistication, became a talking point as fans speculated on its significance.

Some users noted that the colour red, which is prominent in both Heirs Holdings and UBA’s branding, might have been a deliberate choice by Eto’o, symbolising power and influence.

Others simply marveled at the rare moment of camaraderie between two of Africa’s most successful figures.

As one of the continent’s most accomplished footballers, Eto’o continues to make an impact beyond the football pitch, building relationships and honouring African excellence in various sectors.

The Cameroonian’s visit to Tony Elumelu is yet another example of how sports and business can come together to celebrate success and inspire future generations.

Eto’o welcomes Nigerian team with lovely gesture

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Eto’o made an unannounced visit to the Nigeria U-17 girls’ team at the international airport in Pretoria, South Africa.

The four-time CAF Player of the Year met with a high-level delegation, including Timothy Magaji, Ruth David, Coach Bankole Olowookere, and Amina Daura.

The Cameroonian legend was captured in a viral video shaking hands with the young Nigerian ladies and left them with words of encouragement before their crucial game.

Nigeria will face South Africa in the first of their two-leg FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng