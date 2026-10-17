A Federal High Court in Sokoto dismissed a suit by former ADC chairman Umar Faruk challenging the party's leadership in the state

Justice Ahmad Gama ruled the court had no jurisdiction over the internal affairs of a political party

The judge also found that the plaintiffs failed to exhaust the ADC's internal dispute resolution mechanism before going to court

A Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has dismissed a suit brought by Umar Faruk, a former State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), seeking to reclaim leadership of the party in Sokoto State.

Justice Ahmad Gama dismissed the case for lack of merit and evidence, resolving all four reliefs sought by the plaintiffs in favour of the respondents.

Court dismisses suit against ADC leadership in Sokoto Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

This Day reported that Faruk and other plaintiffs had filed the suit in July, alleging that new entrants had seized control of the party's structure in the state. He asked the court to reinstate him as the substantive chairman of the ADC in Sokoto.

Court cites lack of jurisdiction

Justice Gama said courts do not have the power to interfere in the internal affairs of a political party. He pointed out that Faruk and those suing alongside him had not first gone through the party's own internal dispute resolution process before approaching the court.

The judge also said the plaintiffs were unable to show that any of their fundamental human rights had been violated, which further weakened their case.

Respondents' counsel hails judgement

Suleiman Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who represented the respondents, welcomed the ruling and described it as sound and commendable. He said the judge remained neutral throughout the proceedings and noted that winning a case requires proof backed by substantial evidence.

Usman added that the judgment strengthened Nigeria's democratic system and contributed positively to constitutional jurisprudence in the country.

ADC lawyer commends ruling dismissing suit against party leadership in Sokoto Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

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Source: Legit.ng