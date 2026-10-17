Clemens Westerhof, who coached Nigeria to their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1994, was admitted to Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem

His wife Lillian confirmed the colon cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, asking for prayers and support for the family

Westerhof's hospitalisation comes years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and suffered a severe fall in 2022

Clemens Westerhof, the Dutch coach who guided the Super Eagles to their greatest achievements in the 1990s, has been admitted to Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem, Netherlands, after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The former coach's current illness is not his first serious health battle. Westerhof had been living with Alzheimer's Disease for a number of years before this latest diagnosis.

Former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof diagnosed of cancer. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, his condition was further complicated when he suffered a severe fall that resulted in a waist dislocation.

Westerhof’s wife calls for help

His wife, Lillian, broke the news on Instagram on Saturday, appealing to the public for prayers and support as the family deals with the diagnosis.

She also said there were plans to move Westerhof to a specialist facility in Amsterdam or Germany if better treatment options became available there.

Westerhof served as the head coach of the Super Eagles from 1989 to 1994, a period widely regarded as the most successful in Nigerian football history.

Under his guidance, Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and, in the same year, qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

His tenure also saw Nigeria reach fifth place in the FIFA world rankings, a position that remains the highest ever achieved by any African nation.

Source: Legit.ng