Neymar publicly declared his pick for the world's best footballer ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on October 26

Lamine Yamal is among the frontrunners after a standout season with Barcelona, though his World Cup output has raised questions among observers

Harry Kane is considered Yamal's closest rival after scoring 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern Munich and netting six at the 2026 World Cup

Brazil legend Neymar has made his position clear on who deserves football's most coveted individual honour, backing Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in London on October 26, with 30 players officially in contention for the award.

Neymar has named Lamine Yamal as the player he believes is currently the best footballer in the world ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Among the names generating the most discussion are Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Rodri and Lionel Messi, who owns a record eight Ballon d'Or trophies and delivered an impressive 2026 World Cup campaign at the age of 39.

According to GiveMeSport, Neymar, who was widely expected to win the award earlier in his career but never did, took to social media to settle the debate for himself.

He wrote simply:

"Lamine Yamal, the best in the world."

Yamal's case for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Yamal, who celebrated his birthday in July, has had a remarkable 12 months.

At club level last season, the 19-year-old scored 24 goals and contributed 18 assists for Barcelona, helping the Catalan club win La Liga.

He also played a central role as Spain won the 2026 World Cup, defeating Argentina in the final.

Should he win in October, Yamal would become the youngest Ballon d'Or winner in history.

According to data from Transfermarkt, his start to the current campaign has been equally impressive, with eight goals and nine assists across ten appearances.

One potential weakness in his case is his output at the World Cup itself.

Still working his way back from injury when the tournament kicked off in North America, Yamal managed only one goal and one assist throughout the competition, below the standard expected of a frontrunner.

Kane's extraordinary season keeps him in the race

While Neymar's vote went to Yamal, the competition is far from settled.

Kane is widely regarded as the Spaniard's most serious challenger, after one of the most productive seasons any striker has produced in recent memory.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals in 51 appearances last season, adding seven assists, as the German club lifted the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup.

He then carried that form into the World Cup, netting six goals as England finished third, their best result since 1966.

The 33-year-old has continued in the same vein this season, scoring eight goals in his first nine Bayern appearances.

If Kane wins the award, he would become the first English Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen claimed the prize in 2001.

Mbappe, meanwhile, enhanced his own credentials by finishing as the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer during the tournament in North America, keeping the Frenchman very much in the conversation heading into October's ceremony.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported about the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London, where Harry Kane leads the predictions.

The event marks a historic break from tradition, with London chosen to honour Stanley Matthews, the first Ballon d’Or winner in 1956. Yet no clear favourite has emerged, leaving fans to wonder who will take home the award.

Source: Legit.ng