Suspected hoodlums attacked and killed Ridwan Adeyemo, an APC member and commercial motorcyclist, in Ibadan on Friday

The attack occurred in the Ita-Barika area of Agbokojo, Ibadan North-West LGA, and Adeyemo died at the scene

The Oyo APC confirmed the killing and urged police to investigate, while the police spokesperson said he could not confirm the incident

Suspected hoodlums have killed Ridwan Adeyemo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Agbokojo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, October 16.

Adeyemo, who belonged to Ward 06 of the Ibadan South-West Local Government Area and worked as a commercial motorcyclist, was attacked by a gang of armed men in the Ita-Barika area of Agbokojo and died at the scene.

APC member reportedly killed in Oyo state capital Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC condemns the killing

Tribune reported that the Oyo State chapter of the APC confirmed the incident through a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare. The party described the assault as a broad-daylight attack that left the surrounding community in shock and tension.

The party's state secretary, Hon. Fatai Adesina, led a delegation to the family of the deceased to offer condolences. During the visit, Adesina condemned the killing and called on security agencies to take immediate action.

Police yet to confirm attack

When contacted for a response, the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, declined to verify the incident. "I cannot confirm the attack," he said.

The police's silence on the matter has drawn attention, given the APC's public statement and the condolence visit already carried out by the party's leadership in Ibadan.

APC confirms killing of its member in Oyo state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC knocks Atiku, Obi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda challenged opposition candidates to compare their records with President Tinubu's ahead of 2027.

The APC chairman took aim at Atiku Abubakar over a N300 billion road budget he said left no visible legacy during the Obasanjo years.

Yilwatda also criticised Atiku's pledge to scrap the student loan scheme if elected president.

Source: Legit.ng