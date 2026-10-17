Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced plans to purchase ten Dangote Refinery shares for each of the state's 52,000 serving and retired civil servants

Fintiri made the announcement at an APC stakeholders' meeting held at Government House in Yola on Saturday, October 17

The overnor also directed his poverty alleviation agency to begin empowering women across the state through trades and vocational skills

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has announced that his administration intends to buy ten shares in the Dangote Refinery on behalf of each of the state's 52,000 serving and retired civil servants.

Fintiri made the announcement on Saturday, October 17, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders' meeting he convened at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Yola. He framed the share purchase plan as part of a broader push to drive economic empowerment and development for residents of Adamawa state.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announces plans to buy Dangote Refinery shares for 52,000 serving and retired civil servants. Photo credit: Adamawa State Government, Dangote Industries

Source: Facebook

Fintiri's Empowerment Agenda

Beyond the refinery shares, the Adamawa state governor directed the director-general of the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency to begin rolling out skills and vocational training programmes targeted at women across the state, covering a range of trades, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Fintiri also used the gathering to rally APC leaders and stakeholders around the party's governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Galadima, urging those with unresolved grievances to set them aside in the interest of the party's performance in the 2027 general elections. He pledged to keep engaging stakeholders to build cohesion within the party.

APC Leaders Back Unity Drive

Galadima, speaking at the meeting, thanked Fintiri for bringing the party together, calling the gathering an important step for the APC's prospects. He promised that if elected, his administration would build on the progress recorded under Fintiri's tenure.

APC State Chairman Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali said the party's success in 2027 would rest on genuine commitment from its leaders and stakeholders across the state. He praised Fintiri for what he described as purposeful leadership that had helped maintain stable governance in Adamawa.

Commissioners were represented at the meeting by the commissioner for education and human capital development, while the chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Barrister Musa Kaibo, spoke on behalf of chairmen of boards and commissions, pledging loyalty to the Governor and support for the party.

The chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Adamawa state, Titus Obadiah, joined sole administrators of development areas in expressing confidence that the APC would secure victories in all 21 local government areas in the state during the forthcoming elections.

Kwara Governor Promises Dangote Refinery Shares for Female Teachers

In a related development, the Kwara State Government has announced plans to acquire shares in the Dangote Refinery's Initial Public Offering (IPO) on behalf of female teachers in the state, as part of a broader effort to promote financial inclusion among educators.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the announcement during an event marking the 2026 World Teachers' Day.

At the same event, he presented roughly N120 million in awards to teachers, head teachers, principals, and schools recognised for outstanding performance.

Source: Legit.ng