Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye showed up at Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi's daughter Princess Latoyasilemi's traditional wedding on Saturday, October 17

A heartwarming clip of the royal ruler posing with the newly wedded couple captured widespread attention online

Fans and followers praised the Ooni's gesture, noting that he is not the biological father of the bride

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, stole hearts online after he turned up to support his queen, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, at her daughter's traditional wedding on Saturday, October 17.

Princess Latoyasilemi, the daughter of Queen Aderonke, wed her partner Makanju in what was described as a beautiful celebration of love, culture and royal elegance. What made the occasion particularly touching was the presence of the Ooni himself, who is not the biological father of the bride but showed up nonetheless to stand by his queen on the special day.

Ooni poses for the camera with Queen Aderonke's daughter and her husband. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

A clip capturing the moment the monarch posed alongside the newly wedded couple quickly made the rounds on social media, with many viewers moved by the royal's warmth and humility.

Ooni's gesture wins fans over

The traditional ruler's attendance drew an outpouring of admiration from Nigerians who were quick to point out that his show of support went beyond what many would expect. For a lot of commenters, the moment spoke to his character as a husband and a king.

Fans flooded the comment section with glowing words for the Ooni, with many describing him as kind, humble, and loving.

Netizens praise Ooni for supporting Queen Aderonke at her daughter’s traditional wedding. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

A video of Ooni at Queen Aderonke's daughter's wedding is below:

Here is what social media users had to say on Facebook:

Bukola Afolabi Ogunyeye wrote:

"Wow! Ooni was there."

Olayinka Bestbirdtech commented:

"The King is a present husband."

Debby Debby said:

"This Ooni of Ife is a very good man. Congratulations to the families, may the Lord keep and bless the marriage."

Ugwoke Joy Kelechi wrote:

"Ooni really love this his Queen."

Jumoke Tawa commented:

"Ooni is kind and humble king, very lovely king."

Olori Abosede Gabby Olabode shared:

"I so much love and appreciate Ooni of Ife! very Humble, loving, kind and God fearing!! Long live our handsome king!!!!"

Debby Jacob, however, raised a separate question, asking:

"What about the bride's father?"

The wedding has since become a talking point online, with many viewers celebrating the Ooni's visible support for his queen and her family on one of the most important days of her daughter's life.

Ooni marks 52nd birthday with vigil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife turned 52 on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

To celebrate his big day, a praise night session was held at the palace. A video from the event showed the Ooni and his queens in a mood of worship.

Source: Legit.ng