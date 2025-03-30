AC Milan midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek was hospitalized with appendicitis ahead of the Napoli match

The former Chelsea and England midfielder’s absence is a setback for the Milan team following their struggles in Serie A

AC Milan is ninth in the league and looking to regain form under new management

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been rushed to hospital in Naples after experiencing severe abdominal pain ahead of AC Milan’s crucial Serie A match against Napoli.

The 29-year-old former Chelsea midfielder, who was set to start for Milan in Sunday evening’s clash, fell sick at the team hotel on Saturday night after traveling with the squad from northern Italy.

Reuben Loftus-Cheek was rushed to the hospital after complaining of pains before AC Milan's clash versus Napoli. Photo by Sara Cavallina

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports Italy, Loftus-Cheek has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and is set to undergo an emergency appendectomy.

The condition, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications, including a burst appendix, which can lead to death.

Loftus-Cheek’s impact at AC Milan

Since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in June 2023 for a transfer fee of £18.5 million, Loftus-Cheek has become a vital player in the team’s midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made 155 appearances for Chelsea before his transfer to AC Milan in July 2023. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old Englishman has registered 10 goals and three assists in 62 appearances for the Italian side and has already featured 22 times this season, Transfermarkt reports.

Loftus-Cheek’s absence is a significant blow for Milan, especially as they were already dealing with the suspension of fellow midfielder Yunus Musah.

The England midfielder had remained in Milan during the international break to train with the squad and was expected to play a crucial role in the match against Napoli.

AC Milan’s struggles ahead of the Napoli clash

AC Milan has endured a difficult Serie A campaign this season as they currently sit in ninth place, 14 points behind second-placed Napoli.

The Italian side started the season under Paulo Fonseca, but a series of disappointing results led to his dismissal in December, with former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao taking over.

Sunday’s fixture against Napoli, managed by Loftus-Cheek’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, is a critical one for Milan as they aim to climb back into European qualification contention.

However, with Loftus-Cheek’s sudden hospitalisation and other squad challenges, Milan faces an uphill battle in securing a positive result.

