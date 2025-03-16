Mikel Obi will join Didier Drogba and other Chelsea legends for a massive fixture against their arch-rivals Liverpool

The rivalry between both teams reached fever pitch in the mid-2000s, fueled by an extraordinary 22 encounters across different competitions

They take on each other in an effort to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and the Chelsea Players’ Trust

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi will grace the pitch in England once again as Chelsea legends take on their Liverpool counterparts.

Mikel spent 11 seasons at Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two EFL titles, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

He made a total of 372 appearances and scored 6 goals in all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit between 2006 and 2017.

Mikel Obi spent 11 seasons with Chelsea Football Club. Photo: Peter Byrne.

He remains a club legend and he has been passionate about the team's activities even years after he left.

Chelsea legends vs Livepool legends

Now he returns to the club as they take on fierce rivals Liverpool in an effort to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and the Chelsea Players’ Trust on March 22.

Other club legends who will feature in the game are John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Carlo Cudicini, Ramires, Gianfranco Zola and Gary Cahill.

Former strikers Eidur Gudjohnsen, Jesper Gronkjaer, and Loic Remy are also billed to attend the event.

Expected to star for Liverpool are Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Fernando Torres

The presence of these footballing giants will not only enhance the appeal of the event but it will reignite old rivalries and memories of past duels on the pitch, One Football reports.

Chelsea and Liverpool rivalry rekindled

The upcoming Chelsea Legends vs Liverpool Legends holds particular historical significance as it aligns closely with the 20th anniversary of the iconic Champions League semi-final second leg between the two teams.

Mikel Obi has been called up for the Chelsea vs Liverpool legends' game. Photo: Darren Walsh.

That game is remembered for Luis Garcia’s “ghost goal,” which sparked controversy and heated debates, notably from Chelsea’s then-manager Jose Mourinho.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea reached fever pitch in the mid-2000s, fueled by an extraordinary 22 encounters across multiple competitions—including three gripping Champions League semi-finals—between February 2005 and April 2009.

As James Pearce noted in his original piece, “It was a time when familiarity bred contempt,” with the two clubs locking horns relentlessly over that four-year stretch.

This perfectly sums up the charged animosity that defined their clashes, a dynamic set to be rekindled in the upcoming legends game, Daily Post reports.

For fans, it’s a chance to relive one of football’s most thrilling eras, steeped in nostalgia and unforgettable battles.

Mikel Obi unimressed with Robert Sanchez

Legit.ng earlier reported that club legend Mikel Obi delivered a sharp critique of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite the Blues’ victory over Leicester City.

The Nigerian football icon who was on commentary duty during the game, questioned the shot-stopper’s decision-making, pointing out an error that could have cost his team.

According to him, Chelsea cannot win the league if Sanchez continues to remain the first choice goalkeeper due to his many errors.

