Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is aiming to equal a long-standing Serie A record when Atalanta take on Fiorentina this weekend

The reigning CAF Player of the Year has found the net against the Viola in all four appearances since joining the La Dea

The 27-year-old forward rejoined Atalanta after Nigeria's disappointing World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Ademola Lookman is on the brink of equaling a Serie A record set by a former AC Milan star.

The Nigeria international recently scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League, helping his team lift the trophy for the first time.

However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini later labeled him “one of the worst penalty takers” after his missed spot kick against Club Brugge in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is chasing a record set by AC Milan legend Alexandre Pato against Fiorentina in Italian Serie A. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman to equal Pato’s record against Fiorentina

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is set to equal a 13-year-old record put in place by Brazil Alexandre Pato against Fiorentina.

According to All Nigeria, the former England U-21 player scored four goals and made two assists in four appearances against the Viola.

If the former Everton player scores a goal this weekend, he will equal Pato’s record of scoring in his first five matches against Fiorentina.

The Brazil legend scored a total of five goals and made one assist in seven Serie A games against Fiorentina, a record that will have remained unbroken for 13 years per Calcio Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Lookman has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 23 matches, playing a total of 1,662 minutes for the Nerazzurri.

Atalanta are currently in third place with 17 wins, seven draws and five losses in the 2024/25 Series A, pushing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ademola Lookman scored four goals and made two assists in four appearances against the Viola. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Chukwuemeka backs Lookman

Nigeria journalist Cosmos Chukwuemeka believes Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has the potential to make a significant impact when the club faces Fiorentina.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Chukwuemeka emphasized that Lookman’s teammates will provide him with the necessary support to help him match the record set by a former AC Milan star. He said:

“Ademola Lookman will score a goal against Fiorentina this weekend. His role at Atalanta is different from how he’s used in the Super Eagles.

“If he’s struggling to find the back of the net and the team is awarded a penalty, I believe his teammates, in their generosity, will leave it for the CAF Player of the Year.

“Many of us are rooting for the winger to set and break records in the Italian league before eventually moving to a bigger club.”

The Atalanta star has been one of the league's most consistent wingers, scoring six goals in four meetings per Transfermarkt.

Lookman set record against Empoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman has set a new Serie A record following his brace against Empoli.

Atalanta beat Empoli 5-0 with the first-choice penalty-taker Mateo Retegui scoring a brace among the goals.

The 27-year-old became the first player to score over 10 goals in three consecutive Serie A seasons since the 2022/23 season.

