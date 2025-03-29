Victor Osimhen's value in the transfer market has dropped due to his inability to secure a deal with a top European club

The Nigerian international was valued at around €120 million before he went on a loan spell at Galatasaray

It was gathered that the 26-year-old's value has now dropped to about €70 million, while Omar Mamoush overtakes

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is no longer the most valuable African player, a status he has held since 2023.

The Super Eagles striker reached the highest value of €120 million about two seasons ago, but Manchester City star Omar Mamoush is now the MVP.

It was gathered that Osimhen's stock has been declining since his loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray last summer.

Victor Osimhen's market value has dropped to about €70million. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

The striker, who was initially valued at €100 million last summer, has now seen his worth drop to around €75 million.

This is largely due to his failure to secure a major deal with a top European club during the summer transfer window as well as in the winter window.

According to the latest reports, his value has fallen further to €70 million, even though he is the most valuable player in the Turkish Super League.

he drops to second in Africa’s rankings, overtaken by Omar Marmoush, who claims the top spot with a €75 million valuation, Soccernet reports.

The Egyptian striker was in fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt, netting 15 goals and registering 10 assists in only 17 Bundesliga matches before securing a €75 million transfer to Manchester City in January.

Meanwhile, CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman has seen his value skyrocket from €9 million in 2021 to a career-high €60 million in 2025.

Despite that, he still ranks fourth when it comes to the most valuable players on the continent.

He trails Moroccan international and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi who is valued at €65 million.

Victor Boniface is the only other Nigerian Super Eagles player in the top ten, with the Bayer Leverkusen forward carrying a €45 million price tag.

Omar Mamoush's value is now at €75 million. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

He occupies ninth place alongside Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson are both valued at €55 million, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus each command a €50 million valuation.

Osimhen poised to leave Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is billed to leave Turkish club Galatasaray at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Several clubs are on the trail of the former Lille of France striker including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Although clubs in Saudi are also monitoring his situation, he has been favoured to move to the English Premier League.

Omeruo's big dream for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON 2013 winner Kenneth Omeruo has stated that Osimhen deserves to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and experience the thrill of the tournament.

Omeruo emphasised that hat only those who have attended the World Cup can truly describe the unique feeling it brings.

The former Middlesbrough player also believes the Super Eagles can secure a ticket to the Mundial.

