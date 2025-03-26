The Super Eagles played a disappointing 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes suffered what could be the final straw after the draw against the Warriors in Uyo

Head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the game, highlighting what his players did right during the match yesterday

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday.

The result dealt a massive blow to the Super Eagles' chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and gave the clearest reality yet that Nigeria may not make it.

The Eagles currently sit in fourth place in Group C with seven points, a point behind Benin Republic and Rwanda in second and third with eight points each.

South Africa are top of the table with 13 points, six above Nigeria, while Lesotho on six points and Zimbabwe on four points are fifth and sixth place respectively.

Bafana Bafana are coasting through and could secure the automatic qualification slot in the group, while Nigeria could only hope for a playoff spot.

Chelle reacts to Zimbabwe draw

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, right from the moment Nigeria conceded, appeared dejected on the touchline and disappointed during the post-match conference witnessed by Legit.ng.

He admitted that the team showed improvements in key areas and were the best team on the pitch and deserved all three points.

“My job is to analyse this game and I think the team improved, improved in intensity, aggressiveness with the ball, they made fast attacks, long position balls,” he said.

He yet again reiterated that his team deserved to win, but it is football and he has seen games like that, adding that he probably needs time to process the game.

“They deserve to win, this is football, we saw a lot of games like that. Maybe I need some time too, maybe no, but again I think we deserve to win this game,” he said.

Chelle has picked up four points in his first two games, more than Nigeria picked up in the first four games in the qualifying series, even though it is not enough at this stage.

Nigerian football fans are taking things out on the team with different forms of criticism on social media against the coach, players and even the federation.

However it goes, Jose Peseiro and Finidi George deserve a lion's share of the blame if Nigeria miss out on consecutive World Cups, having also missed the 2022 edition.

Peseiro coached draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the first two games, while Finidi drew against South Africa and lost to Benin Republic, after which he resigned.

Ndidi limits comments section

Legit.ng reported that Wilfred Ndidi limited his Instagram comment section after sharing a post about yesterday’s match, which Nigerians are still boiling about.

The Leicester City midfielder was one of the top performers against Zimbabwe, but he protected himself from possible abuse from Nigerian football fans.

