Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman risk missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the Super Eagles struggle in the qualifiers

Despite registering their first win of the series against Rwanda in Kigali, Nigeria dropped points again after failing to beat Zimbabwe in Uyo

Having missed out on the 2022 edition of the global spectacle, Osimhen would be largely disappointed with the current situation

There are concerns over Nigeria's poor run in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the Super Eagles are set to miss another edition of the global showpiece.

It has been a precarious situation for the three-time African champions in Group C, with only one win in six matches.

For Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, two of Africa’s brightest stars and recent African Player of the Year recipients, missing out on what could be their prime opportunity to grace the global stage carries profound implications.

This potential absence could affect their careers, their legacies among past Nigerian greats, and their standing in the league of African football icons.

Osimhen, Lookman to miss World Cup in their prime?

Striker Victor Osimhen is 26 and forward Ademola Lookman is 27, it is believed that both players are now entering the peak of their respective careers.

By the time the next World Cup starts, the Galatasaray of Turkey striker would be 27, while Atalanta playmaker would be 28.

It is the perfect age that positions them to lead Nigeria's Super and showcase their talents on the biggest stage.

As Nigeria missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Ghana edged the Super Eagles to the ticket, Victor Osimhen openly warned that Nigeria must avoid a repeat, as per BBC.

Now the West African are on the verge of missing out on the 2026 edition, and by 3030 the striker would be 31, potentially past his physical prime.

Lookman, on the other hand, only switched allegiance to represent Nigeria in 2022, he has never played in a World Cup.

At 28 in 2026, it would be his first realistic shot, but he will possibly be marking a decline in his agility and explosiveness in 2030 when he would be 32.

Should Nigeria miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both players face the risk of never competing at a global spectacle.

This could deal a significant blow to their resumes as they approach their 30s, when opportunities to cement global recognition may dwindle.

Will Osimhen, Lookman rank among Nigeria greats?

Some football greats have represented Nigeria at the World Cup, and Osimhen and Lookman's legacies will one day be compared, as per Give Me Sport.

At the age of 20, Jay Jay Okocha played at the World Cup in 1994 and went on to appear at the 1998 and 2002 editions as well.

The country's all-time leading scorer Rashidi Yekini played at two FIFA World Cus, 1994 and 1998, while two-time African Player of the Year Kanu Nwankwo played at three - 1998, 2002 and 2010.

These players solidified their reputations with World Cup appearances, but Osimhen and Lookman lack that defining international moment.

Mutiu Adepoju, who featured at the three World Cup tournaments - 1994, 1998 and 2002, disclosed it would be sad should Osimhen and Lookman miss out on the next edition of the global showpiece.

The 'Headmaster' told Legit.ng:

"It's going to be a very sad one for Nigeria not to go to the World Cup because of so many things. Looking at the two players, being African best players back-to-back, it's going to be very sad.

"Nevertheless, we can only hope, because it's very very difficult. I don't know if mathematically we can still be at the World Cup.

"It's a very big implication and all that for them not to be there (World Cup), but they will still have like 5 years, even though I don't want to wait for that I would have loved them to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

The African Player of the Year Legacy

Osimhen and Lookman are the latest Nigerian players to win the coveted CAF African Player of the Year award having won it in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

They joined an elite list that includes the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah—all of whom starred at World Cups.

Missing 2026 could affect their standing among these African greats.

Osimhen furious with teammates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen was unimpressed after his teammates let their lead slip against Zimbabwe as it ended 1-1.

The Super Eagles are still without a home win in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He was spotted fuming after the final whistle of the intense encounter.

