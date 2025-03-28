Lesotho officials have urged FIFA to deduct three points from South Africa in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player in their game against the Crocodiles, and they could be heavily sanctioned

South Africa top Group C of the CAF qualifiers with 13 points, Benin and Rwanda are on 8 points each, while Nigeria have 7

The Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has maintained that the world's football governing body FIFA must deduct three points from South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mokhosi Mohapi, the FA's general secretary, stated that they hope FIFA will follow its rules after Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player.

South Africa registered a 2-0 win over the Crocodiles on Thursday, March 20, but Teboho Mokoena, who was in the starting line up was not eligible to play in that fixture.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had received two yellow cards before that encounter, so he should not have played in that match.

Although South Africans are protesting that Lesotho failed to pursue the appeal at the stipulated time as enshrined in FIFA statutes.

Mohapi said that LeFA only wants FIFA to protect its integrity by living up to the rules and deducting three points from Bafana Bafana, as they have done in similar cases.

The LeFA boss said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika:

“First of all, you should understand that the Lesotho Football Association is a member of Fifa, which is in good standing, and therefore we are obligated to protect the integrity of sports.

“We are also obligated to assist Fifa in protecting the integrity of the game. Now, we are merely saying to Fifa, ‘Live and die by your regulations’.

"If you have precedence where you have deducted points before on matters that are very similar to the subject today, do so.

"So then we know your notion of fair play is applied irrespective of who is the perpetrator in this instance."

He further explained that if FIFA found instances to have occurred before and points were deducted without technicalities being looked at, South Africa should face the same punishment.

Mohapi added that assistance was merely being provided to FIFA by them as a bonafide member in good standing that was lived and died by their regulations and that the notion of fair play was to be seen to be applied consistently.

Fans in South Africa are claiming that Lesotho are pursuing the charges because they are influenced by Nigeria. The LeFA boss concluded as per GOAL:

“I must be honest with you (in regard to whether there are talks with the Nigeria Football Federation joining as an interested party)."

