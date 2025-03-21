The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Victor Osimhen stunned the Amahoro Stadium with two first-half goals to win it for Nigeria

Head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after winning his first match in charge

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his honest thoughts after winning his first match in charge of the Nigerian national team.

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali to revive their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign thanks to two first-half goals from Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 11th minute after timing his run to smash home from a perfectly-taken free kick from partner in attack Ademola Lookman.

He got the second goal via a counterattack after latching on to a ball from Samuel Chukwueze and chipping over the onrushing goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

The Eagles kept things tidy for the rest of the second half and secured their first win of the qualifying campaign to move up to fourth on the table with six points.

Eric Chelle shares honest review

Head coach Eric Chelle has offered his honest thoughts on the game after starting his time as the Super Eagles manager with a vital win in the qualifier.

He applauded the players for their performance but admits the team needs to improve having only been together for about four days before the match.

“It was a difficult game, Rwanda has a great team. I am proud of my players' performance. We work a lot within a few days. We had just two full training sessions. We kept the ball in the second half, good performance from my guys (players),” he said at the post-match conference.

“It is my joy to set up the system, we tried two different systems in the team. We need to improve, it is the first game and we are going back to work for the second game.”

The manager did not overthink his team selection, with Tolu Arokodare the only new face who played today, but he admitted that every player in the team can play as the goal is to qualify for the World Cup.

“Every player in the team can play, we need to work together and achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. We have great players. Today, the team was good, my job is to make the decisions, decide on the system and personality,” he said.

A Rwandan journalist sought his opinion of their team's weakness, but the Malian refused to be drawn into talking about another team.

“I won't criticize the Rwandan team and talk about them. My job is to talk about my team,” he said.

Next for the Super Eagles is a home game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Rwandan FA release statement

