Super Eagles star has urged Nigerians to rally behind the team ahead of the high-stakes Rwanda showdown in the CAF Group C qualification

Coach Eric Chelle conducted his first full training session on the second day, following Alhassan Yusuf's arrival on Wednesday afternoon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday

A Super Eagles player has urged Nigerians to believe in the current team.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21st, followed by a home match against Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25th.

The Super Eagles officially opened camp on Sunday and have since completed two training sessions.

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has called on Nigerians to rally around the team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Arokodare pleads for support

Gent forward Tolu Arokodare appealed to Nigerians for support ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old spoke in Yoruba, urging the country to rally behind the team.

The former FC Koln player got a surprise call-up from coach Eric Chelle following his performance in the Belgian Pro League. He said:

We want everyone to support us; what the team needs now is for you to rally around us.

That's all I can say.

Super Eagles fans have hailed Tolu Arokodare for acknowledging Nigerians.

Reacting on the X handle of Suleiman Adebayo (@pooja), a fan said it will be difficult to displace the Gent striker.

@odia_theophilus wrote:

I believe this new guy will stand the taste of time👌

@Hectorstan said:

He is Yoruba. He is expected to speak it .. he did well

@surecr7 added:

I don Dey follow tolu since e Dey Valmeras for Latvia

@Ayobami353 said:

Naija to the world 🇳🇬

Gent forward Tolu Arokodare will likely pair with Victor Osimhen in their match against Rwanda on Friday.

Chelle Backs Arokodare

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has thrown his full support behind Tolu Arokodare ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

The 47-year-old believes the forward can replicate his club form for Nigeria.

The former Mali coach is eager to secure all three points against Rwanda. He said via:

He will make us proud 🥹

I can feel it 🥲🇳🇬🦅

Arokodare excited by first call-up

Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare has expressed his excitement after receiving his first-ever call-up to the Nigerian national team.

According to Brila, the forward shared that his joy was immeasurable when he was included in the initial 39-man list before making the final 23-man squad.

The former Valmiera player described being called up to represent his country as one of the greatest achievements of his football career. He said via NFF:

"At first, I was surprised and felt very honored to be included among the 39 players; it was quite a shock.

"I knew it was coming because I’ve been performing well, and I was hopeful it would happen—and it did.

"Even if I hadn’t made the final 23, I already felt like a winner. I’ve accomplished something, and I just feel incredibly blessed and grateful.

"It means a lot to me; it’s one of the best things that can happen to a footballer—to have the chance to represent your country.

"As a kid, you always watch national legends play and dream of representing your country. Finally, being able to play for my own country is a huge honor—it means the world to me."

The 24-year-old striker has been in fine form this campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 30 appearances in the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League per Transfermarkt.

Rwanda official points out Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda’s Football Federation (FERWAFA) Digital Communications Manager Oliver Maurice said the team has put up measures to stop Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen.

The FERWAFA spokesman noted that the Amavubi are not afraid of the Super Eagles.

Both teams are eager to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

