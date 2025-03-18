Nigeria and Rwanda are set to clash on match day five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles have an almost full house at their training camp in Kigali head of the crucial game

The Amavubi have been hit by two withdrawals over a family incident before the match on Friday

Nigeria's opponent for Friday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Rwanda, have been hit with terrible news ahead of the match at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Nigeria face two must-win games in the World Cup qualifier against Rwanda away and Zimbabwe at home in a bid to resuscitate their qualifying campaign.

Omborenga Fitina has withdrawn from Rwanda's camp after losing his mother. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo.

Source: AFP

New head coach Eric Chelle will manage his first games in charge of the team after he was appointed in January, with the major responsibility of turning the fortunes in the qualifiers.

Chelle will coach his first match against Rwanda on Friday and is already in camp with the players as they begin working towards the match which will make or mar the team's chances.

The Eagles also faced Rwanda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the East Africans picked four points off Nigeria, a 0-0 draw in Kigali and a 2-1 win in Uyo.

Rwanda camp hit with bad news

The Wasps’ preparation towards facing Nigeria on Friday has suffered a big blow after two players left the camp to attend to a family bereavement and their status are uncertain.

According to FERWAFA, players Omborenga Fitina and Nshimiyimana Yunusu lost their mother on Monday evening in terrible news for the Rwandan camp.

“Members of the National Team and Football fans, in general, join the family of Omborenga Fitina and Nshimiyimana Yunusu who lost their mother on the evening of 17/03/2025. May the mother rest in Peace,” the federation’s statement reads.

This afternoon, FERWAFA published a video of the players consoling the two defenders before they exited the camp and it remains to be seen if they will return before the match on Friday.

Omborenga plays for Rayon Sports, while his brother Nshimiyimana plays for APR FC, with the former among the team they beat Nigeria 2-1 in Uyo in November.

Rwandan players before their 2-1 win over Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 qualifier. Photo from @FERWAFA.

Source: Twitter

Rwanda are top of CAF's qualifying series Group C with seven points tied with South Africa and Benin Republic after four matches.

The team was previously managed by German tactician Franck Spittler, but he left after the team failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 and his expired contract was not renewed.

The federation hired Algerian tactician Adel Amrouche to take over ahead of the games against Nigeria and Lesotho, both happening at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Adel Amrouche sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Amrouche issued a warning to Nigeria and other Group C teams after he was named Rwanda's national team’s new head coach.

The Algerian coach replaced Frank Spittler whose contract was not renewed after the Wasps missed out on qualifying for AFCON 2025 on goal difference.

