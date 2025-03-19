The Angolan national team will face Libya in Benghazi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup matchday five

Angolan players were successfully cleared at the airport in Benina and expressed their joy after

Super Eagles stars were redirected away from the same airport to a remote airport in October 2024

Angola national team players could not hide their joy after they were cleared at Libyan airport ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Libya.

Libya fell short of the Confederation of African Football CAF’s rules twice last year during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage at Al-Abraq International Airport in October 2024. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, which were originally due to land at the airport in Benghazi were dangerously rerouted to the remote Al-Abraq International Airport.

Nigerian players were held hostage for 16 hours without access to basic amenities, which alerted the world to the incident after public outcry from Nigerians on social media.

The Libyans repeated their inhumane act to Nigeria's West African neighbour Benin Republic on the final day after the 0-0 draw at the Tripoli International Stadium saw Benin qualify for the tournament.

The Leopards were locked in the dressing room for over an hour before they were attacked in the team bus and a policeman punched Gernot Rohr in the face.

A Libyan policeman punched Gernot Rohr at Tripoli International Stadium. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The two incidents led to match forfeiture and a $50,000 fine for Libya as in the case of Nigeria and another fine and two matches behind closed doors for the incident against Benin.

Angolan players cleared at Libya

Libya will host Angola in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier Group D match at the Martyrs of February Stadium, Benina, the same stadium they were supposed to play Nigeria.

The Angolan contingent arrived at the airport in Benina and were cleared successfully before making their way to the team hotel.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, the players were singing and dancing culturally as they headed for the team hotel with a sigh of relief after the other team's ordeal in the same country.

Libya failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 after finishing bottom of their group which also had Nigeria, Rwanda and Benin Republic last year, but are primed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

According to Libya Observer, Cameroon are top of Group D with eight points from four games, while Libya sit second with seven points, same as Cape Verde in third, who have less goal difference.

Angola are fourth with six points, followed by Mauritius in fifth place with four points, while Eswatini sits at the bottom with zero points.

AFCON 2021-winning coach Aliou Cisse is the new head coach of the Mediterranean Knights after taking over the team early this year.

Libya's statement on Super Eagles' hostage

Legit.ng previously reported that Libyan FF released a statement after the news of Nigerian players’ hostage situation became widespread on social media.

The North Africans indirectly indicted themselves of retaliation after claiming their team faced a similar ordeal when they visited Nigeria a week before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng