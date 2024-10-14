The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded at Al Abraq Airport following their arrival for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Libya

Members of the Nigerian team contingent were forced to spend the night in the airport lounge after being ignored by their hosts

The Libyan Football Federation has responded to reports of the mistreatment of the Nigerian team ahead of the qualification fixture

The Super Eagles of Nigeria endured a difficult and chaotic reception upon their arrival in Libya for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Upon landing at Al Abraq Airport in Benghazi, the Nigerian team was met with confusion and poor treatment by the Libyan authorities.

The Nigerian team were left stranded without transportation, food, or accommodation, both players and staff were forced to spend the night in the airport lobby.

In response to the widespread backlash over the team's mistreatment, the Libyan Football Federation has issued a statement addressing the situation as it continues to unfold.

Libya FA speaks on Super Eagles airport treatment

The Libyan Football Federation, in its statement, expressed regret over the events that unfolded, attributing the unfortunate incident to routine airport protocols.

Additionally, they recalled how Libya encountered significant travel difficulties just a week prior upon arriving in Nigeria but chose not to make public complaints.

The Libyan FA emphasised its longstanding tradition of hospitality, ensuring that all visiting teams are treated with dignity and respect. They also reaffirmed their commitment to fairness, both on and off the field.

The statement concluded by encouraging understanding and dialogue, hoping that the situation could be resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are scheduled to face Libya in Benina on the 15th. However, a recent report from Afrik Foot suggests that the Super Eagles team are heading back to Nigeria, potentially abandoning the fixture.

Super Eagles suffer blow ahead of Libya clash

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their clash against Libya.

Led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, the Super Eagles have suffered an injury setback to winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The AC Milan star is reportedly sidelined with a hamstring injury, which he picked up in the first-leg clash against Libya.

