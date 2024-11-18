Rohr Attacked, Benin Players Held at Stadium After AFCON 2025Q Draw in Libya: Reports
- The Cheetahs of Benin Republic qualified for AFCON 2025 after playing a goalless draw against Libya
- Libyan security and fans went irate after the match and reportedly attacked the Benin head coach
- The Libyans are still paying for the airport hostage saga involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria last month
The Cheetahs of Benin Republic have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya at Tripoli International Stadium.
Libya's late efforts to qualify for the tournament in Morocco were foiled after they failed to score at home, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost at home to Rwanda.
Nigeria's result nearly staged an upset for Benin Republic as they finished the campaign levelled on points with the Amavubi but progressed on better goal difference and head-to-head record.
Gernot Rohr attacked in Libya
Reports originating from the Beninoise media claimed the Benin Republic players were held in the stadium's locker room due to concerns over their safety.
It was claimed that they were delayed in the dressing to allow the Libyan fans to leave the stadium and not risk any possible security issue that may arise from some angry fans.
The report added that after they were allowed to leave the stadium, head coach Gernot Rohr and a member of the Benin security team were assaulted by a Libyan policeman.
As noted by Libya Observer, the Libyan Football Federation allowed free entry for the fans into the 45,000-capacity stadium to provide support for their players and an intimidating atmosphere for the opponents.
Mistreatment of visiting teams is an act which has now been portrayed by the Libyans twice, having held the Super Eagles hostage at Al Abraq International Airport last month.
Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya
Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.
The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.
