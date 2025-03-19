Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has motivated his teammates ahead of Nigeria's upcoming match against Rwanda

Coach Eric Chelle led an entire training session with the 23-man squad as they prepare to face the Amavubi on Friday

Nigeria sit in fifth place with three points from four matches, while Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic are tied with seven points each in CAF qualification Group C

William Troost-Ekong has urged his teammates to secure all three points against Rwanda in Kigali.

The Super Eagles officially opened camp on Sunday, with six players joining on Monday, followed by the full squad's arrival on Tuesday.

Nigeria is on the brink of missing their second consecutive World Cup if they fail to secure a win on Friday.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has charged his teammates to secure three points against Rwanda ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Ekong leads the way

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong wants the team to put in extra work ahead of Nigeria's upcoming match against Rwanda.

According to Punch, the Al Kholood player is rallying around his teammates to focus on getting three points in Kigali.

The 31-year-old believes that the team needs to go straight to business in the must-win encounter.

Ekong posted on his X handle former Twitter:

“Touchdown, Naija let’s get to work”

The AFCON silver medallist arrived on Tuesday morning in company of reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Joe Aribo.

Super Eagles fans have reacted to the social media post of the captain

@ojbsports said:

Ekongi!! Omo lile.

@OnasanyaEniola3 wrote:

We can wait to see you on the pitch ..welcome back

@MartinsEsq1 added:

Rwanda must not score you guys defence @CalvinBassey.

@Aina2Ola, we need the 3 points more than AFCON trophy @victorosimhen9 @Alookman_

@kaygold4u said:

Please do everything you can to get all the needed points. And we will be grateful.

@Markshg wrote:

King. Help us qualify for World Cup

We can't watch other countries playing without Nigeria❤️

@Tonie_leo added:

We expect nothing less than back-to-back victory for the Super Eagles.

We wish you all the best.

After facing Rwanda on Friday, the Super Eagles will return home for the second game of this window against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo next Tuesday.

William Troost-Ekong is determined to lead Nigeria to victory against Rwanda on Friday. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

NFF issues warning to Super Eagles

The Nigerian Football Federation have issued a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this month.

Nigeria, under Jose Peseiro, played frustrating draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe and under Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

As contained in an official communique issued by the federation, it confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

“The Executive Committee charged the players to go all out for the six points in both matches to boost Nigeria’s qualification hopes,” a part of the statement reads.

“It also called on all Nigerians to support and encourage the team in whatever fair and proper way they are competent to, in order to guarantee victory in both matches.”

Pakistan coach sends warning to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the head coach of the Pakistani national football team Stephen Constantine has sent a warning to the Super Eagles coach ahead of the upcoming matches.

According to the tactician, the Wasps can go shoulder-to-shoulder with any big team on the African continent.

He said the former Mali gaffer should not look at the country's size of his opponent.

