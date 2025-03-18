The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently camped in Kigali ahead of facing Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium

Nigeria will also face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium next week

Head coach Eric Chelle needs some of his in-form stars to bring their magic to the national team for the games

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have two must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the coming days.

Chelle will oversee his first two games as Super Eagles boss after he was appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation as the permanent manager in January.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be crucial for Nigeria against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: AFP

His major responsibility is to turn around the qualifying campaign after a disastrous start and he has invited 23 players including top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Legit.ng looks at four players who must be at the top of their game if Nigeria want to beat Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

4 Super Eagles stars to watch out for

1. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is currently Nigeria's biggest player and one of the best strikers in European football. As noted by Transfermarkt, the Napoli-owned striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. He scored a hat trick against Antalyaspor before the international break.

The former African Footballer of the Year has yet to play for the Eagles in any of their previous qualifying games due to injury and must bring his goalscoring boots to the national team to turn around the poor start.

2. Ademola Lookman

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has been one of Nigeria's most influential players since switching his international allegiance to represent your country in 2022 having played for the England national teams at youth levels.

He has carried on his flying form from last season with Atalanta this season. He has 18 goals and seven assists, and he needs to be in the same element to help Eric Chelle have a bright start as Super Eagles coach.

3. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi has been one of the most criticised players in the Super Eagles because fans expect more from him than he currently offers. He has been one of the most creative players in the Premier League this season at Fulham under Marco Silva.

The former Arsenal academy graduate is tipped to play a crucial role under Chelle and could be deployed as the one in the manager’s favoured 4-3-1-2 formation, pulling strings between midfield and the opponent’s box.

Ola Aina struggled to deal with the pace of Simon Adingra during AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

4. Ola Aina

Aina has arguably been the best right-back in the Premier League this season under Nuno Espirito Santo at Nottingham Forest as they currently sit third in the league and on course to qualify for the Champions League. He will hope the experience of the AFCON 2023 final against Simon Adingra never repeats itself.

Honourable mentions: Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon.

4 Untouchable Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously analysed the untouchable Super Eagles stars as Eric Chelle prepares to take charge of his first games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Attacking stars Osimhen and Lookman topped the list of players who are guaranteed their spot in the team unless they are unavailable due to injury or suspension.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng