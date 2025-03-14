Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken about reigning CAF Player of the Year (POTY) Ademola Lookman

The Galatasaray forward won the 2023 CAF Player of the Year award following his impressive performances with former club Napoli and the Nigeria national team

The 26-year-old explained that Nigeria has a wealth of quality players, and another Super Eagles player could potentially win the CAF POTY in the future

Victor Osimhen has given his honest take on the Atalanta star Ademola Lookman winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

The former Lille player said he spoke to Lookman privately before and after he was crowned the best player in Africa.

Both players have been included in Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Victor Osimhen has debunked the rumoured rift between himself and reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Osimhen clears the air on rumoured rift with Lookman.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen claimed that he has a great off-field relationship with reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman.

Speaking on the ObiOne Podcast, the AFCON silver medalist shared that he had predicted Lookman would win the POTY a few months before the announcement.

The former Charleroi player stated that the POTY crown wasn't meant for him last year, but 2023 was Lookman’s time to wear it.

Osimhen also predicted that another Super Eagles player could win this year’s POTY. He said via Dailysports:

"I have a great relationship with him, not on social media, but we used to talk a lot privately.

Two months before he won the POTY, I told him in person, ‘You deserve it. Keep doing what you’re doing, and you’re going to win it for sure—100%. Enjoy the moment.’

First of all, it was never my crown; it was just my turn to wear it. For a Nigerian to win it again is a huge achievement, both for the country and for Lookman.

We have a lot of quality players who can also win it—Lookman, myself, Boniface, and the rest of the guys. He deserves it, and no one else did last year."

Victor Osimhen said he reached out to Ademola Lookman two months before he was announced the CAF Player of the Year. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen speaks about joining Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen, disclosed what manager Okan Buruk said to convince him to join Galatasaray.

He also praised the influence of compatriot Henry Onyekuru, former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens and his idol and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba in helping his decision. The former Lille player said via Obi One Podcast:

“It was easy to be able to come here [Galatasaray]. The coach really played a huge role in making me come here,” he said.

I watched a lot, so when I spoke with the coach, he told me about the project and the goal the club has set for themselves this season.

Mikel Obi blasts Sanchez for error

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has delivered a sharp critique of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite the Blues’ victory over Leicester City.

Mikel Obi, who was on commentary duty during the game, questioned the shot-stopper’s decision-making and pointed out an error that could have cost his team.

Mikel maintained that Chelsea cannot win the league if Sanchez continues to be their first-choice goalkeeper due to his many errors.

