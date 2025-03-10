Atalanta thrashed Juventus 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium to boost their Italian Serie A title hopes

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored the fourth goal to seal up the impressive win

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has singled out the Nigerian attacker for praise after the game

Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman appeared to have made up after their words and gestures after Atalanta humiliated Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Atalanta showcased their title credentials with a thumping 4-0 away win over Juventus to maintain their closeness to Inter Milan and Napoli at the top of the table.

Mateo Retegui, Marten de Roon and Davide Zappacosta all got on the scoresheet before Lookman wrapped it up with the fourth goal of the night to seal the victory.

Gasperini lauds Lookman

Lookman exited the action three minutes after his goal, and as he made his way to the bench, he and Gasperini hugged, a gesture not seen in the past three games.

Gasperini and Lookman clashed after the manager criticised him over a crucial penalty miss in the UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Both appeared to have let go of their issue, and the manager singled him out yet again, but this time to extol him after his performance against Juventus.

"This is an example. People can have different visions,” he said about the hug with Lookman, as quoted by SOS Fanta.

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he thought more about the team. He often thought on an individual level; he made Atalanta great, and Atalanta made him great.

“I am convinced that in the end, he will wear the captain's armband so he will have Atalanta on his skin.

The manager openly called a truce on their beef after the manager claimed it is part of life to clash and make up, noting that he has become friends with Papu Gomez, whom he clashed with before the Argentine left Atalanta.

"He and I have clashes, and then we make up because he is an extraordinary player who sometimes sins a bit of individualism,” he said.

“We live 300 days a year together, the important thing is to retrace your steps. With Papu now, we are very good friends again; it's part of life.”

Lookman sent a strong message about the win on his Instagram page, urging the team to keep winning games and sticking together until the end.

“Let's keep going like this. Together!” he wrote.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after three years, and it has nothing to do with the recent issue.

He was denied a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but there is a gentleman agreement that he will leave this summer for the right offer.

Cristian Brocchi praises Lookman

