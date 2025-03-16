Liverpool Set to Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold With Super Eagles Star
- Premier League leaders Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Ola Aina from Nottingham Forest
- The Super Eagles defender has scored two goals, provided one assist, and made 29 appearances for Forest this season
- The former England U20 player was included in Nigeria’s 23-man final squad by coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this week.
Liverpool are targeting Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 28-year-old’s contract with Forest expires this summer, though it includes a 12-month extension option if negotiations continue.
The Super Eagles defender played a key role in helping the Reds secure a UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League, as they were third on the 2024/25 log.
Liverpool opts for Ola Aina
Premier League giants Liverpool have shown interest in Super Eagles defender Ola Ania ahead of next season.
According to TheNation, the 28-year-old contract with Nottingham Forest winds up at the end of the season, and with a new deal yet to be signed.
The Red are planning to replace the Super Eagles defender with Trent Alexander-Arnold who is likely moving to Real Madrid.
Aina, who Chelsea sold to Torino for 8.7 million euros in June 2019, is being monitored by clubs in the Saudi Pro League per TBR Football.
According to Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, the biggest trait is his versatility. He said via Teamtalk:
“He’s solid on both the left and right sides of the defense and brings a lot of athleticism to his game.
“He’s reliable defensively and contributes to the attack, whilst he has the strength and technical ability to handle different roles and stay calm under pressure.”
The former Fulham player has scored three goals and made two assists since joining Nottingham Forest in 2023.
Nottingham Forest are confident about keeping the Londoner at the City Ground.
Mikel Obi showers encomium on Aina
AFCON 2013 winner Mikel Obi described the former Torino player as a fantastic player.
The Chelsea legend said the Super Eagles defender has had a good season so far. He said via Obi One Podcast:
“One thing he has added to his game this season is that he’s defending well. He is putting in a lot of crosses now and, of course, chipping in a couple of goals as well, which is absolutely fantastic to see.
“He has had a good season so far.
“Listen, we all knew he was a fantastic player at the club. He has gone to Forest and has been playing well since returning to the Premier League from Italy.”
Aina opens up on parents' reaction to AFCON final
Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defender Ola Aina disclosed that his parents were disappointed with his performance in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Aina disclosed that he was criticised by everyone, including his parents.
The Super Eagles were 45 minutes away from clinching the ultimate prize in Abidjan, but Ivory Coast responded with two second-half goals to win the ultimate prize.
