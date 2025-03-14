Noah Atubolu has been snubbed by the Germany national team head coach, despite showing interest

The Nigeria-eligible star had shunned playing for Nigeria, even though he is eligible to represent the African nation

He recently set a new Freiburg record in the German Bundesliga after going four matches without conceding a goal

Despite expressing interest in playing for Germany ahead of Nigeria, impressive goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has missed out in the Die Mannschaft squad.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has named the final 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, but there was still no space for Freiburg goalkeeper.

Atubolu recently set a new Bundesliga record when he went 576 minutes without conceding a goal.

Noah Atubolu is missing in the Germany squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein.

The 22-year-old had been touted to play for Nigeria, but he ended speculations about his international future.

He finally opened up, saying he was looking forward to a German national team call-up and not Nigeria.

Atubolu said, as per Punch:

"Of course, I really want to get the chance to play for the senior national team. I have played for the national team in various age groups.

"I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I have a desire to strengthen the senior national team."

Following goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's retirement and an injury to Marc Andre Ter Stegen, there were calls for Atubolu to be called up into the Germany squad.

The SC Frieburg Academy star was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother and is eligible to play for any of the national teams.

He has been in incredible form in-between the sticks this season in the Bundesliga, setting a new Freiburg record of not conceding for consecutive games.

Eric Chelle names 23-man squad

The Nigerian national team head coach Eric Chelle has named his final 23-man team to prosecute the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles take a trip to Kigali for a clash with Rwanda on March 21, and then they host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

Noah Atubolu was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother. Photo: Alex Grimm.

The Super Eagles seek their first victory from the qualifiers having drawn three matches and lost one so far, Soccernet reports.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookmam, Victor Boniface all made the squad alongside Simon Moses and Sadiq Uma.

Captain Ahmed Musa, who made the 39-man provisional list, was dropped from the final squad ahead of the forthcoming matches.

Osimhen shares Chelle’s warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen disclosed that he had pep talks with head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the forthcoming matches.

The Nigerian international admitted that he knew the manager from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament when he led his nation, Mali, to a quarter-final finish, playing some of the best football.

Osimhen disclosed that the tactician is going to be very demanding, saying the tactician needs himself and the senior players on the team to work with him to achieve amazing things for Nigeria.

