Former Super Eagles captain Kenneth Omeruo has stated coach Eric Chelle's game plan ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

The former Middlesbrough player believes the team possesses the ability to spring up a surprise against Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has shared Coach Eric Chelle’s tactical approach for their World Cup Qualifier against Rwanda this week.

After facing Rwanda on March 21, the Super Eagles will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later.

Nigeria currently sits in fifth place in Group C, with three points from four matches while Rwanda tops with seven points.

Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Omeruo speaks on Chelle’s approach

Super Eagles player Kenneth Omeruo has come out to share coach Eric Chelle’s tactical approach against East Africa side Rwanda.

According to CompleteSports, the former Nigeria U17 player said the Super Eagles will not allow their opponent's confidence to build from the whistle's blast.

The 31-year-old advised the players not to sit back and allow their opponent to build momentum. He said via AriseTV:

“From my conversation with coach Eric Chelle, I know we are going to press from the beginning of the game. We don’t have to give the other team confidence to build the game.

“It will be demanding from the players, especially with the weather, but we have to do it because that’s the only way to win these games.

We cannot sit back, let them play, and come at us. We have to approach the game like we’re here to win.”

Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Osimhen shares Chelle’s warning to Super Eagles

During an interview on the Obi One Podcast, Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to the manager ahead of the games later this month and crucial advice was given to the entire team.

He admitted to host Mikel John Obi that he knew the manager from the last edition of AFCON when Chelle coached his nation, Mali, to a quarter-final finish in an impressive effort.

“He’s going to be very demanding. He said that he needs me and the senior players on the team to work with him to achieve amazing things for Nigeria,” Osimhen stated.

Osimhen missed the previous qualifying games, during which Nigeria struggled in front of goal with his deputies, including Victor Boniface, unable to convert their chances.

Rwanda release provisional squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda have released their 28-man provisional list, which will be trimmed to 23 this week.

The Rwandan FA recently hired Algerian national Adel Amrouche as the new manager, and his first duty it to face Nigeria, a country he has a history with as the manager of Kenya and Libya.

Rwanda currently leads the group with seven points, the same as South Africa and Benin Republic. The Amavubi will play both games against Nigeria and Lesotho at home.

