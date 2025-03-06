Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold have announced their separation after 16 years of marriage

The split comes six months after Jenas was dismissed from the BBC following inappropriate messaging allegations

Jenas has since returned to punditry, while Penfold has asked for privacy for their family

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas and his wife, Ellie Penfold, have announced their separation after 16 years of marriage.

The news comes just six months after Jenas was dismissed from his BBC punditry role following allegations of inappropriate messaging to two female colleagues.

Ex-Premier League star Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie Penfold announce split after 16 years together. Photo by Karwal Tang

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Penfold shared an emotional message to confirm the news of the couple’s separation via social media to her followers.

Penfold shares heartfelt statement

Penfold took to Instagram to share the news of her split with ex-husband Jenas.

"I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it's necessary.

After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.

We kindly ask that you respect our children's privacy during this challenging time. Thank you, Ellie," Penfold’s statement read.

The couple, who had been together for almost two decades, were often seen as a strong pair in the footballing world. However, their decision to separate marks the end of an era for their relationship.

Jenas’ apology and career fallout

Jenas was dismissed from the BBC after an internal investigation confirmed that he had sent inappropriate messages to two female colleagues, The SUN reports.

Jermaine Jenas issues a public apology to Ellie Penfold, the mother of his children. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The 42-year-old ex-Tottenham player had his £190,000-a-year contract terminated by BBC, a move that led to widespread discussion in the media and among fans.

Following the incident, Jenas issued a public apology his family and everyone affected.

"I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry. I have let myself down, my family, friends, and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry."

Despite the controversy, Jenas has since returned to football punditry. Last month, he resumed his commentary duties as part of talkSPORT’s coverage of the Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Public and media reaction

The announcement of the split has drawn mixed reactions from fans and the media.

Some have expressed sympathy for Penfold, commending her for handling the situation with grace, while others have speculated about how Jenas’ recent scandal may have impacted their marriage.

Supporters of Jenas have noted his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and attempt a career comeback.

Meanwhile, discussions continue about the pressures faced by public figures when personal issues become widely scrutinised.

As Jenas moves forward with his professional life, and Penfold focuses on co-parenting their four children, both have requested privacy during this transitional period.

Guardiola and wife begin divorce proceedings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra have begun legal proceedings to dissolve their marriage.

The pair have decided to go their separate ways after spending 30 years together building a lovely family. Guardiola and Serra announced their split in January as they agreed to end their union.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng