Victor Osimhen could be moving to the English Premier League this summer, with several clubs making efforts to land him

The impressive Nigerian international has netted 23 goals so far this season for Turkish club Galatasaray

London club Arsenal are prepared to offload some players to fund the transfer of the embattled Napoli striker

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in world football ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is poised to leave Galatasaray as soon as the season ends as Napoli will do everything to get him off their books.

Osimhen was ostracised from the Napoli first team last summer and after several potential deals failed, he moved to Galatasaray on loan.

He has since scored 23 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season, including 17 in the Turkish Super Lig.

His sensational form has continued to attract interests from several clubs, especially in the English Premier League, as per Football Insider.

Arsenal desperate to sign Osimhen

Reports have it that Arsenal are planning to offload four players in a bid to fund the transfer of the Super Eagles star.

The Gunners are likely to finish second in the English topflight for the third consecutive season.

Pundits and club supporters have always suggested that the club need a prolific striker if they want to go a notch further.

Arsenal have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Benjami Sesko and Victor Osimhen in recent times.

Other forwards reportedly on the club's radar are Lautaro Martinez, Liam Dela and Ollie Watkins.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will offload four players in a bid to bring in a striker this summer.

Players expected to leave the Emirates outfit include Ghanaian international Thomas Partey.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Jorginho are three other players expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

In wages, the quartet will free about £500,000 per week, which will cover the wages any of the strikers they’re linked with might demand.

Galatasaray to decide on Osimhen's future

Meanwhile, reports have it that Galatasaray keep working on a deal behind the scenes as they continued to make efforts to sign Osimhen on a permanent transfer.

The former Lille of France forward has given his conditions to stay permanently at Galatasaray, which are a four-year contract and a €15 million salary per annum.

This demand, coupled with his €75million release clause from Napoli, will cost the Turkish champions € 135million over four years, a figure they clearly cannot afford.

