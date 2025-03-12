Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League on penalties

The two sides were tied 1-1 on aggregate after 210 minutes of intense football over two legs

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has explained how PSG got the better of Liverpool

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has explained why Paris Saint-Germain got the better of and eliminated Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool won the first leg in Paris thanks to Harvey Elliott’s late goal and Alisson Becker's heroics in goal, making nine saves to thwart all of PSG’s efforts at goal.

Luis Enrique celebrates with his players after PSG eliminate Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

The French club turned up at Anfield determined and secured a 1-0 win over 120 minutes, taking the match to penalties after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Mohamed Salah scored the first spotkick for the Premier League leaders, but Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed, allowing the visitors to win 4-1 with Desire Doue scoring the final kick.

Liverpool's elimination means Aston Villa and Arsenal are the only English teams left in the competition, with Villa possibly facing PSG if they overcome Club Brugge.

Oliseh analyses Liverpool vs PSG

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has shared his thoughts on the intense encounter between the two sides, in which the French champions prevailed.

“Damn, this Paris Saint Germain squad is extremely talented. I just love the way they actively steal balls from the opposition and play in triangles. had a blast watching them as they eliminated Liverpool on Penalties 1-4. Bravo coach Luis Enrique,” he wrote on X.

Fans in the comments section agreed with the former Super Eagles coach, most notably claiming that the Parisians are a well-coached team.

@AlabedeTobi replied:

“Talented? Yes. However, what got them through is actually proper coaching. Luis Enrique is an outstanding manager because they actually dominated and should've won both legs.”

@pluton343 replied:

“Very athletic, very skillful, very physical, high football IQ.”

@MphoMolete replied:

“They were extremely superb over the 2 legs Sunday. Tonight they played like they were home. That 0-1 scoreline is not a true reflection of their dominance. It could've been worse.”

@nilacreamnick replied:

“It's awesome to have my legend reflect on this great match, but somehow I wanted Liverpool to slide through, but it is what it is in soccer.”

Arne Slot speaks to Liverpool players before the extra time against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Liverpool.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to win the UEFA Champions League, reaching the final in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel but lost to Bayern Munich, with the manager going on to win it at Chelsea in the following season.

Their manager, Luis Enrique, won it with Barcelona in 2015 when he had the deadly trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez at the peak of their powers.

