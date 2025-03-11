Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were involved in a tense alteration during a training session on Monday

The Red will face PSG in the second-leg encounter tomorrow after snatching a deserved 1-0 win in the first-leg

Liverpool manager Arne Slot made a bold claim about goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his heroics

Former CAF Player of the Year Mohamed Salah and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold got involved in an artificial altercation.

The incident happened during their training session ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Liverpool’s coach Arne Slot is hoping both players can settle their differences before the crucial Champions League clash.

Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were involved in heated argument during training session ahead of the PSG clash.

What happened?

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were camera exchanging words, with Salah laughing and joking but Alexander-Arnold looking irked during training.

According to Express, Alexander-Arnold engaged in a frank conversation with Salah, as he and a selection of other Liverpool players walked off the pitch.

The Egyptian shoved Alexander-Arnold in the chest with both hands, all while wearing a big grin on his face.

Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones stepped in to hold Salah back, albeit in a jokey manner. Harvey Elliott then stepped in as the duo came together once more, with Konate leading Alexander-Arnold away per The Mirror.

While Salah was enjoying the incident, the England defender looked more riled by proceedings as the duo prepared for the Ligue 1 leaders with other Liverpool stars.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot is concerned about Mohamed Salah scoring goals against PSG in today's UEFA Champions League match.

Slot focus on PSG match

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says his team must deliver their best performance of the season against Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

According to Liverpool website, Slot was not bothered when Salah gave Alexander-Arnold a shove in the chest during Liverpool training. He said via ESPN:

"I think [Liverpool will need to give the best performance of the season] because this is the most complete team we've faced so far.

"We are all good enough to reach the final, so difficult to say. PSG have a game of football to lose and us as well, so I do think both, at this stage, have been here.

"We were not even in this stage and this was the round we were knocked out [two years ago]. Usually these teams go far in this tournament."

"They had the ball more than we expected. They dominated the game, they created chances. Obviously, we were too far away from their goal a lot of the time but in the end we won the game.

"We know that tomorrow with our fans, we want to show a different face and the game will be different for sure but, in the end, we just want to go through."

Liverpool have a narrow advantage in the round-of-16 tie after beating PSG 1-0 in the first leg, despite the hosts dominating at the Parc des Princes.

Salah set Premier League record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a season.

The Liverpool winger has matched a remarkable 10-year record held by Lionel Messi with the goal and assist.

Salah becomes Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goal scorer behind Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals).

