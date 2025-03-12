Mikel Arteta has named four Nigeria-eligible players in the first-team training on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League match

The Gunners handed PSV Eindhoven their heaviest home defeat in history, securing a stunning 7-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg match

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri made history by becoming the third-youngest player to score in a Champions League knockout stage

Mikel Arteta has called up four Nigeria-eligible players to join the first-team training on Tuesday in preparation for their second-leg Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal became the first team in UEFA Champions League history to score seven goals away from home in a knockout stage.

The London club started two teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in their lineup against PSV in the first leg, marking the first time since September 2014 against Galatasaray where Hector Bellerín and Calum Chambers started.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta included four Nigeria-eligible players in training ahead of their UEFA Champions League match. Photo by: Paul Harding.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta providing opportunities for youngsters

Arsenal FC held their first training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming clash with PSV Eindhoven.

According to AllNigeria, coach Mikel Arteta included four Nigeria-eligible players in the first-team training.

Former England U15 players Ethan Nwaneri, Josh Nichols, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, and Andre Harriman-Annous were present in Hertfordshire.

Harriman-Annous was not included in Arsenal's U18 Premier League squad for Tuesday's match against Chelsea due to his participation in the first team per Arsenal Youth.

The former Manchester City assistant coach said academy players who excel will be allowed to feature in the senior team. He said via Arsenal's official website:

We did that once when we could, and it's always great because they've been extremely helpful, and bringing so much to the team.

So, whenever you have the opportunity to any player to say thank you or to give minutes, which in the end is the way of telling them that we trust you and we appreciate what you do for us, we will do.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta fielded Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the first leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against PSV. Photo by: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal inflict PSV with biggest home defeat

Arsenal delivered a stunning attacking display to thrash PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring early on before Ethan Nwaneri’s brilliant strike made it 2-0.

Martin Odegaard (brace), Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori completed the scoring for Arsenal.

PSV briefly threatened a fightback when Noa Lang converted a penalty, but Arsenal were ruthless in attack, exploiting the hosts' defensive weaknesses per The analysts.

On Ethan Nwaneri closing in on the record for the most goals before turning 18, Arteta said via Arsenal:

I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved

The result marks the club's biggest away win in Champions League history, surpassing the iconic 5-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2003 per UEFA.

Bassey wants Nwanerias teammate in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has made a passionate plea to young players of Nigerian descent, including Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, to choose Nigeria over England on the international stage.

The Fulham star, who faced a similar decision before committing to the Super Eagles in 2022, believes more dual-national players should embrace their Nigerian heritage and contribute to the country’s football success.

Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori are some of the dual-eligible players Nigeria has lost to England in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng