Liverpool stole a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Harvey Elliott scored a late goal to take advantage into the second leg despite PSG’s dominance

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made a bold claim about goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his heroics

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has raved about Alisson Becker’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain and made a bold claim about the goalkeeper.

Liverpool stole a 1-0 victory over PSG at Parc des Princes despite the home team being the better side and dominating the match throughout the 90 minutes.

Alisson Becker made nine saves for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Julian Finney.

PSG would feel let down by the officiating after Ibrahima Konate escaped a red card for a last-man foul on Bradley Barcola despite a VAR check, even though an appeal for a penalty was wrong.

Slot praises Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker was Liverpool's hero, otherwise, that tie would have been over in the first leg, with the Brazilian goalkeeper making nine incredible saves to frustrate PSG’s efforts.

Slot praised the shot-stopper, who was named the UEFA official man-of-the-match, claiming he is the best he has ever worked with.

“No, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level, which is normal because he’s the best in the world,” he told TNT Sports.

“So, I had some very good players as a manager but never the best goalkeeper in the world, and that I think he is, he showed that today.”

Alisson reacts to his heroics

The former AS Roma goalkeeper admitted it was the best performance of his life when asked if it was his best performance of the season.

He added that Slot had forewarned them about how good PSG were, and it played out exactly the same way as they made them suffer with so many quality moments.

“I think it's a really good team. We still have one more [game] to come. Hopefully, we can keep the result for the second game, and we can play a better game,” he told Liverpool's official website.

“We know that we have to improve for the game at home, and if we go through, we're going to play other teams that are really tough as well. We have to recognise so much quality in the PSG team with the ball, having possession, and creating chances. It was a tough night for us but with a happy ending.”

Alisson Becker was named the man-of-the-match after his impressive performance against PSG. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

PSG manager Luis Enrique was happy with his team's performance and admitted that Liverpool were lucky to have won the game from just one shot.

He refused to rule out a comeback at Anfield next week, even though Liverpool have a history of being difficult to best and standing strong in front of their fans.

