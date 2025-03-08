Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire for Ethan Nwaneri to receive a call-up from the England national team

The former Manchester City assistant manager believes that the coaching experience of Thomas Tuchel would significantly enhance the young midfielder's abilities

Despite Nwaneri's impressive form, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle did not include the former England U-15 player in his 39-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Mikel Arteta stated that it would be a fantastic opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri if he were to be called up to the senior England squad

The 42-year-old said he will not force the promising midfielder to choose between England and Nigeria.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been in the news for months following his brilliant display for the London-based club.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta wants Ethan Nwaneri to play under Thomas Tuchel. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

What Arteta said

Former Everton player Mikel Arteta stated that he was unaware of Ethan Nwaneri's potential call-up to the Three Lions squad.

According to AllNigeria, the former Spain international mentioned that the 17-year-old would gain valuable experience under Thomas Tuchel.

Arteta also said it would be an incredible experience for the midfielder to play for England. He said via Arsenal website:

I have no idea other than what I’ve read and heard the noise around it. Thomas and his coaches will take the decision and we will support it.

Knowing Thomas and his coaching staff and the environment they have created in the England camp, I think it would be an incredible experience for them if that is the case, whenever that is.

That’s not my decision; how we manage him here is in our control, but there they will be coached by people that are super experienced, far more experienced than me!

The England U-17 player scored two goals and made six appearances for Arsenal in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says Ethan Nwaneri will improve he he plays for England under Thomas Tuchel as coach. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Chelle snubs Nwaneri

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle released a 39-man provisional squad ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Business Day, Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri was left out of the Malian's list.

The 17-year-old had been heavily tipped for a call-up, with reports suggesting that Alex Iwobi could help convince the forward.

The three-time African champions have struggled in the qualifiers, failing to win any of their four matches so far.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

The Super Eagles are currently in fifth place, with Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin all on 7 points. Rwanda tops the group due to a better goal difference.

English pundits lure Nwaneri

Sports presenter Adrian Durham urged England coach Thomas Tuchel to extend an invite to Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri.

According to Guardian, the English presenter said it would be a 'sackable offence' if England lost the 17-year-old to Nigeria. He said via talkSPORT:

He is so good, and Arteta I think has alluded to his belief that Nwaneri can play in the middle, but maybe that’s to come.

“I think it’s a sackable offence if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t put him in the England squad, right?”

England will face Albania and Latvia at Wembley Stadium on March 21 and 24 as part of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

