Eric Chelle has released his final Super Eagles list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month

Chelle downsized his initial voluminous 39-man squad released last week to 23 players, dropping 16

Nigerian fans have reacted to the final list, questioning why some expected stars did not make the squad

Eric Chelle has announced his first final Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

The manager announced a voluminous 39-man provisional squad last week and has now reduced it to 23, dropping 15 players, some of whom were expected.

Nigerian football fans have hit out at the manager for dropping some players whom they expect to be named in the final squad, and this doesn't include Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Maduka Okoye, who were dropped for fitness reasons.

Legit.ng looks at the four players the manager should not have dropped in the final squad.

4 players Chelle shouldn't have dropped

1. Ahmed Musa

Musa has not played for the Super Eagles since the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. He played a limited role, with William Troost-Ekong being the on-field captain. According to Score Nigeria, there were expectations that he would be included after Chelle watched him play for Kano Pillars against Enugu Rangers.

Fans believed the 2013 AFCON winner should have been included in the team for his leadership skills and to unite the team behind the scenes.

2. Frank Onyeka

One of the noticeable lapses in Chelle's final team was a thin midfield, and Frank Onyeka would have been a good fit, particularly with Dele-Bashiru not making it due to fitness concerns. Onyeka had been part of the Eagles for a while and is a rock in midfield. He has featured in all league games for Augsburg this season, missing only one due to suspension.

3. Cyril Dessers

Dessers has been one of the best Nigerian strikers in European football this season. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has netted 22 goals and provided seven assists for Celtic. He put up an impressive performance for the Scottish side against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, scoring three goals, two of which were disallowed.

He has been part of the setup previously but failed to impress, but he is more experienced and mature now and could offer something despite a loaded strike department of the Eagles.

4. Zaidu Sanusi

Sanusi has been tipped to deserve a place in the squad to be the second left-back after Bruno Onyemaechi, but Chelle opted to drop him with Calvin Bassey also capable of playing on the left side of defence. Fans believed the Kebbi-born defender should have been recalled for his experience.

Untouchable Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously analysed the untouchable Super Eagles stars as Eric Chelle prepares to take charge of his first games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman headlined the list of players who are guaranteed their spot in the starting 11 under any manager unless they are unavailable.

