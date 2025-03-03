Eric Chelle is prepared to take charge of his first two matches as Super Eagles head coach this month

Chelle took over in January and was saddled with qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He is expected to announce his first squad soon, ahead of the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for Eric Chelle to announce his first Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle was appointed as the new head coach in January and was saddled with the responsibility of turning the country's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign around.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Ademola Lookman after the Atalanta star scored for Nigeria against South Africa at AFCON 2023. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

There have been many speculations about who would be named in the first squad for the games, but the manager has kept his cards close to his chest, with an announcement expected soon, according to OwnGoal Nigeria.

Legit.ng looks at four untouchable players who are predicted to be starters under the manager.

Untouchable Super Eagles stars

1. Victor Osimhen

The immediate past African Footballer of the Year will undoubtedly be the first name on the team sheet when fit and available, as he is the best striker in the Super Eagles and one of the elite forwards in European football.

He missed three international breaks last year due to injury and still scored three goals for the national team, including one at AFCON 2023. There is no doubt he will be Chelle’s main man in attack, having scored 22 goals for Galatasaray this season.

2. Ademola Lookman

The reigning African Footballer of the Year was the Super Eagles’ top scorer last year with six goals, including three at AFCON 2023, where he was named in the team of the tournament after helping Nigeria reach the final.

He is in impressive form for Atalanta this season, unrelenting from the form that won him the CAF Best Award. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists, making him one of the most indispensable players in the national team.

3. Ola Aina

Aina has been ever present since making his Super Eagles debut in 2017 after switching his international allegiance, having represented England at youth levels.

He has arguably been the best right-back in England this season, helping Nottingham Forest to third on the table, and they can dream of a European spot next season if they hold on. His versatility offers Chelle options on both sides of the defence.

4. Stanley Nwabali

Nigeria have not had a goalkeeper that gave a reassuring presence in goal since Vincent Enyeama retired, with Carl Ikeme’s impressive time short-lived by his Leukemia diagnosis.

Nwabali put up impressive performances for the Eagles at AFCON 2023 and cemented his spot as the first choice. He has been shaken in the past months by the demise of his parents three months apart, but he remains the best shot-stopper in the team.

Stanley Nwabali looks dejected after Nigeria lost AFCON 2023 final to Ivory Coast. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Honourable mentions: Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi.

Source: Legit.ng