Eric Chelle has released his final 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria faces must-win games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on matchdays five and six

Victor Osimhen has explained why Nigeria desperately needs to qualify for the tournament

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has explained why Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Eric Chelle released his final 23-man squad.

Nigeria are in a precarious position in the CAF’s 2026 World Cup qualifying series after a bad start to the campaign, which began in November 2023.

Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria during AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and West African neighbours Benin Republic, coached by former boss Gernot Rohr.

After four games, managed by two different managers, the Eagles sit fifth with three points from four games, only above Zimbabwe, who have two points.

Jose Peseiro managed the draws against Zimbabwe and Lesotho, while the legendary Finidi George coached a draw against South Africa and a devastating 2-1 loss to Benin Republic.

As noted by The NFF, Chelle was given the responsibility of turning around the campaign when he was hired, starting with the games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Osimhen speaks about World Cup qualifier

Chelle announced his final 23-man squad, having initially released a provisional squad that contained 39 players, and Victor Osimhen expectedly made the final list.

The Galatasaray loan star has shared his thoughts on the country's chances of qualifying for the next Mundial in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

"It's a dream of every footballer to play at the World Cup, and with our situation in the group, I am desperate, like other players, to make it to the 2026 tournament," he told BBC Sport Africa.

Nigeria missed out on qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing out on away goals despite a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Ghana in the playoffs.

"We suffered a big disappointment in 2022, and we simply can't let it happen again to us, the country and our generation,” he said.

Of the current group of Super Eagles players, only captain William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi have featured at a World Cup, representing Nigeria in Russia 2018.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Nigeria's AFCON 2023 loss to Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen notes this as something that could be a big regret for them if they fail to qualify for the next tournament.

"You don't want to finish your career with the regrets of not playing at the World Cup. That is not what I want for myself,” he said.

Osimhen has yet to feature in any of the previous four games, having missed all due to injury. His exclusion from the June 2024 qualifiers created rancour between him and Finidi George.

