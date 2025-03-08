Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi had a heated argument during a Champions League match

The fallout between the Inter Miami star and his fellow Argentina teammate led to months of silence

Messi humorously ended the feud by throwing water on Paredes, and they went on to win the Copa América together

Leandro Paredes shared details about a fierce confrontation with Lionel Messi that left them from speaking for three months.

The Argentina midfielder, who was playing for Paris Saint-Germain then, clashed with Messi during a Champions League match against Barcelona.

Leandro Paredes has revealed Lionel Messi once blanked him for months after a Champions League match. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

With no fans in the stadium due to the pandemic, every word spoken on the pitch was audible, and something Paredes said angered Messi.

Though the former PSG star never disclosed exactly what he said, it was enough for Messi to completely ignore him for months, Daily Mirror reports.

"I had a terrible time. I was playing for PSG, and he was at Barça. We faced each other in a Champions League match, and I said something to my teammates.

“He heard me and got really fired up. I messaged him the next day, then again 15 days later, but he didn’t reply," Paredes admitted.

The silence stretched until June when both players reunited in Argentina’s camp ahead of Copa America as Paredes feared Messi's reaction, wondering if their friendship had been permanently damaged.

Messi ends the feud Paredes

Despite his worries, Paredes was caught off guard by how Messi handled their long-standing silence.

Paredes and Messi played pivotal roles to help Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Zhizhao Wu

Source: Getty Images

Instead of any tension or discussion about the past, Messi chose to diffuse the situation with humour, Sportskeeda reports.

"We arrived on the same day, and he showed up behind me, threw water on me from behind, and asked what I was doing up so early. And that was it, there was no need to even talk about it," Paredes recounted.

This simple act from Messi put an end to the tension with Paredes, reinforcing the bond between them as teammates.

Just weeks later, both players played a crucial role in Argentina’s triumphant Copa America campaign, securing the country’s first major international trophy in 28 years.

A lesson in leadership and friendship

Messi’s reaction to the feud highlighted his leadership qualities, showing that personal disagreements don’t have to get in the way of team success.

Paredes admitted that he learned an important lesson from the experience.

Though their relationship was tested, the two stars proved that their commitment to Argentina was bigger than any personal conflict.

The story serves as a reminder of Messi’s ability to unite a team, not just through his skills but also his character.

