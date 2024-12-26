Ola Aina spent a significant part of his early football career at Premier League powerhouse, Chelsea

The Nigerian defender eventually left the West London outfit for Torino on a permanent deal in the summer of 2019

The 28-year-old star has shared the actual reason why he decided to end his stay at Chelsea in favour of Torino

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has shed light on the factors that influenced his decision to leave Chelsea.

The Nottingham Forest star, who spent 12 years at the West London club, ultimately departed Stamford Bridge for a move to Italy's Serie A.

Aina played a key role in Chelsea's youth setup, helping the team secure two UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as featuring in consecutive FA Youth Cup finals against Fulham and Manchester City.

Ola Aina and Nathaniel Chalobah pose with the Premier League Trophy after the match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017. Image: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his success at the youth level, the Cobham graduate made just six first-team appearances for Chelsea before completing a permanent transfer to Torino in the summer of 2019, according to data from FotMob.

In a recent interview, the versatile full-back detailed that playing in Italy had always been a dream for him, and when the opportunity arose, he was determined not to let it slip by.

Aina shares reason for leaving Chelsea

Speaking in an interview with media outlet, Layo's Choice, Aina opened up about his move to Italy and the experiences that shaped his career.

"When that opportunity came around, I was a bit hesitant to go, but I always wanted to play in Italy," Aina admitted.

"It's just one of those countries I always dreamed of playing in, so it sort of made sense."

Reflecting on his early days in Italy, he said:

"I remember during my first year, we only got one day off at a time, and I would fly straight back to London just for that single day. I did it throughout the entire season because staying close to my family meant so much to me. It’s an experience I’ll never regret."

The Nigerian international also spoke about his positive experiences with fans in Italy.

"I was there for four years, and I didn’t get one racist comment.

I didn’t receive any hate. People around me were getting hate from other teams, but by God’s grace, I didn’t experience anything like that."

The 28-year-old touched on his frequent club moves in recent years, attributing them to the demands of a football career.

"It's the life of a footballer. I was at Chelsea from the age of 10 or 11 and stayed there for about 12 years. Eventually, you reach a point in your career where you want to push yourself, which is why I made the move to Italy—to improve my skills. It was a good experience."

On his preference for playing closer to home, Aina said:

"I prefer being back home rather than overseas because it’s closer to my family and friends. It’s easier to see people."

This season, Aina has been in arguably the best form of his career, with two goals in 17 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest.

The defender, who recently shared his thoughts on the best player in the Premier League, appears settled at the City Ground, and an extension of his stay with the Tricky Trees cannot be ruled out.

Eguavoen sends message to NFF

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the interim Super Eagles, coach Augustine Eguavoen, has sent a message to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regarding the appointment of a new coach for the national team.

The 59-year-old stressed the need for the appointment of a substantive head coach, among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng