Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has resumed full training after an eight-month layoff due to an ACL injury

Nice coach Franck Haise remains cautious and suggests the Nigerian forward may need more time before playing

Moffi’s return is a major boost for the Super Eagles, providing a valuable attacking option ahead of international games

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is on the verge of making his long-awaited return to action after spending eight months sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Nice head coach Franck Haise has disclosed the Nigerian forward is progressing well but may require additional time before featuring in competitive matches.

Terem Moffi, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season, is also nearing a return to full fitness. Photo by Johnny Fidelin

Source: Getty Images

Moffi, who underwent surgery in July 2024, has been working hard to recover and was recently cleared to rejoin full training.

While this is a positive development for both Nice and the Nigerian national team, Haise remains cautious about rushing the striker back too soon.

“He (Moffi) may need a bit more time, but it is encouraging,” Haise said, per GFFN.

With the Super Eagles always on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, Moffi’s return could provide a major boost to Nigeria’s offensive options ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

When will Terem Moffi start playing again?

Having resumed training with his teammates, Moffi’s next step is to regain full match fitness.

The Super Eagles striker’s prolonged absence from the field has naturally led to a loss of sharpness, and he will need to gradually build his physical condition before being deemed ready for competitive action.

Nice’s coaching staff will likely adopt a cautious approach, easing him back into the squad rather than rushing his return.

Moffi will need to prove his fitness in training sessions and possibly feature in a few reserve or friendly matches before making a full comeback in Ligue 1.

Moffi has not featured for eight months since picking up an injury during preseason. Photo by Christophe Simon

Source: Getty Images

Despite the excitement surrounding Moffi’s return, the timing presents a challenge as Nice are currently in outstanding form, having won their last five Ligue 1 matches.

This means that breaking back into the starting lineup may not be easy for Moffi, as competition for places remains fierce.

What Moffi’s return means for Super Eagles

Moffi’s comeback is a huge boost for the Super Eagles, especially with key international tournaments and qualifiers on the horizon.

Nigeria has struggled with attacking depth in recent months, and the return of a proven goalscorer like Moffi could bolster the Super Eagles offensive threat.

If the 25-year-old forward can regain his form quickly, he may be back in contention for Nigeria’s upcoming international matches.

Moffi’s strength, pace, and finishing ability make him a valuable asset for the Super Eagles, and fans will be eager to see him back in action soon.

Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad questioned

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the provisional squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface lead the list of 39 players invited by the Malian tactician for the crunch games.

Captain Ahmed Musa leads the list of three players including Joe Aribo and Paul Onauchu making their comeback to the Super Eagles squad after a long absence from the national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng