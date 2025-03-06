6 Super Eagles Players at Risk of Being Dropped Before World Cup Qualifiers Versus Rwanda
- Eric Chelle is set to trim his 39-man provisional squad to around 24-25 players ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers
- Six players, including Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa, are likely to be dropped from the squad
- Chelle faces pressure to select a competitive squad capable of turning around the team’s World Cup qualification campaign
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is preparing to reduce his 39-man provisional squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had tasked Chelle with revamping Nigeria’s campaign after a poor start, securing just three points from four matches.
According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are fifth in Group C with only three points from their opening four games played.
The three-time African champions are four points behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin heading into the next round of qualifiers.
With the squad expected to be trimmed to 24-25 players, six names are reportedly at risk of missing the final cut.
Why Chelle is trimming the squad
Chelle’s decision to name a 39-man squad raised eyebrows among Nigerian fans, with many criticising the size of the list.
While the intention was likely to evaluate multiple players, expectations remain that at least 15 players will be axed from the squad.
Chelle must strike a balance between experience, current form, and squad depth to maximise Nigeria’s chances in the qualifiers.
Nigeria’s struggles in the early stages of qualification make it imperative to select a competitive squad.
The Super Eagles failed to secure wins against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and suffered a shock defeat to Benin Republic.
6 players likely to be dropped
1. Kelechi Iheanacho
Despite his talent, Iheanacho has struggled with consistency, playing for two different clubs this season. His lack of regular minutes and sharpness in front of goal could see him excluded from the squad.
2. Akor Adams
Akor Adams has been dealing with fitness issues since joining Sevilla in January, making it difficult for him to compete at the highest level.
With limited time to recover, Chelle may opt for more reliable attacking options.
3. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
The Lazio midfielder has shown promise but is currently dealing with an injury setback. Given the importance of these qualifiers, Chelle may prefer fit and in-form midfielders.
4. Papa Daniel Mustapha
Mustapha’s inclusion in the 39-man list surprised many, given his limited exposure at the international level as he features for local league club Niger Tornadoes. With Nigeria needing a strong squad, he might not make the final cut.
5. Igoh Ogbu
Despite his potential, Ogbu lacks experience playing for Nigeria at the senior level. With the Super Eagles needing defensive stability, more seasoned defenders are likely to be prioritised.
6. Ahmed Musa
Musa, Nigeria’s most-capped player, has been a key figure for the team. However, at 31, he faces stiff competition from younger, more dynamic players in his position, making his selection uncertain.
Top players excluded from Super Eagles squad
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that seven key players were dropped from the Super Eagles list, including 2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo and former Super Eagles captain Leon Balogun.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.
Source: Legit.ng
