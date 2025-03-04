Eric Chelle is prepared to turn the Super Eagles' fortunes around in the World Cup qualifiers with their next games

The newly appointed coach will rely on some top players to get the needed results for Nigeria in their next games

Nigeria faces two must-win games against Group C leaders Rwanda and bottom country Zimbabwe in a few weeks

Nigeria's Super Eagles are gearing up for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, and former captain John Obi Mikel has identified key players who can be relied upon in high-pressure matches.

With the former African champions struggling in the early stages of qualification, coach Eric Chelle will need players with a strong mentality to lead the charge.

After four rounds of matches in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles have yet to win a game, jeopardising the country’s chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria is fifth in Group C with three points after suffering one defeat and three draws, and are four points behind leaders Rwanda.

Here, Legit.ng highlights four Super Eagles stars with the big-game mentality to help Nigeria bounce back under Chelle.

4 Super Eagles stars Chelle can depend on

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s most lethal attacker and a player who thrives under pressure.

The Galatasaray forward has a reputation for delivering when it matters most, whether for club or country.

Osimhen’s relentless work rate, aggression, and hunger for scoring crucial goals make him a key asset for Eric Chelle in these must-win qualifiers.

2. William Troost-Ekong

The Super Eagles captain has proven time and again that he is a warrior on the pitch.

Fresh off an impressive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign where he won the tournament’s MVP award, Troost-Ekong’s leadership and composure in defense will be crucial for Nigeria.

The former Watford defender’s experience and ability to rally the team make him one of the most dependable players in tough situations.

3. Moses Simon

Mikel Obi himself has singled out Moses Simon as one of the toughest players he has ever trained with.

The FC Nantes winger has a history of stepping up when it matters most, using his pace and dribbling skills to unlock stubborn defenses.

Simon’s ability to create chances and his fearless approach make him a key player in high-stakes matches.

4. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has been in sensational form for Atalanta, and his confidence has translated into big performances for Nigeria.

The 27-year-old forward’s ability to score and create chances in tight spaces makes him a crucial asset for the Super Eagles.

With Lookman’s composure and creativity, the reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner can be the difference-maker in these decisive qualifiers.

Nigeria’s opponents hit with major injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe has been dealt a significant blow ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, as key midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of the important game due to injury.

The 31-year-old Luton Town player sustained an injury during his club’s 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend, forcing him off at halftime.

