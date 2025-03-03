Victor Boniface has only seen 141 minutes of action since he returned from injury earlier in the year

There are concerns among Nigerian fans over the player ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifier

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has expressed confidence that the forward will regain his starting spot as he continues to improve

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has dropped down the pecking order as Xabi Alonso seems to be taking a different tactical approach.

There are insinuations that the relationship between the striker and the Bayer Leverkusen manager recently turned sour.

Boniface seems to have lost his place in the starting line up as he has only managed just 141 minutes since returning from injury in January, Buli News reports.

Victor Boniface is fighting to reclaim his spot in the Bayer Leverkusen starting line-up. Photo: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

There are concerns among Nigerian football fans over the striker with a month left before the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Tanzania.

He is struggling to reclaim his position as the manager now prefers other attacking options, including Amine Adli, Patrick Schick and Nathan Tella.

There are several factors that have forced Boniface to become a backup option at the club this season.

Alonso has adopted a new strategy this season which allows the team a more fluid and dynamic approach.

The new formation sees the club deploy a more mobile attacking prowess that does not really need a traditional striker.

With these new tactics, pacy players who can easily adapt upfront have been preferred, making it difficult for Boniface to fit into the system.

Higher energy demanded

It also goes beyond tactics as Alonso demands relentless energy and intensity on the pitch.

Nigerian star Nathan Tella has been impressive in this new setup as he continues to disrupt opponents and win back possessions.

The 25-year-old has scored 2 goals in 19 matches so far this season, but he is now a preferable option..

Patrick Schick getting the goals

Following Boniface's injury late last year, Patrick Schick, who replaced the striker, has been incredible in front of goal.

Patrick Schick has scored 16 league goals so far this season. Photo: Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

The Czech Republic international has now taken his tally to 16 goals in 21 league matches this season.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that with both Schick and Tella delivering strong performances, Boniface has been left with limited opportunities to reclaim his spot.

Xabi Alonso Boosts Boniface's Morale

Meanwhile, Alonso is reportedly excited that the Boniface remains focused on fighting for his place in the team.

The tactician believes that the 24-year-old will return to the starting line-up as he continues to improve.

Before his injury in November, the Nigerian international made a strong start to the season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in his first 10 Bundesliga matches.

West Ham interested in Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club West Ham United have indicated interest in Victor Boniface ahead of the summer transfer window.

Further reports have it that rivals Newcastle United are also considering a move for the Nigerian international.

While the Hammers prepare a bid for the Super Eagles striker, Newcastle United is also looking to strengthen their attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng