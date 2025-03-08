Arsenal are 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race with 10 games left in the season

A former Arsenal star believes the race is not over and the Gunners can still overtake Liverpool to win the title

Mikel Arteta’s side are on course to finish second on the Premier League table for the third consecutive season

Arsenal are 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race with 10 games left to go in the season, but a former player believes the race is still open.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons behind champions Manchester City and are on course to repeat the position for the third consecutive time.

Bacary Sagna and Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's training camp in Dubai in 2022. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

This season, they are behind Liverpool in the race despite the Merseysiders having a new manager, Arne Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp after nine seasons.

The race seems lost, and unless the Gunners win the UEFA Champions League, they might go trophyless for the fifth consecutive season under Mikel Arteta.

Sagna hopeful of Arsenal’s win

Former Arsenal fullback Bacary Sagna has praised Mikel Arteta and Arsenal for doing a great job, even though many fans are disappointed by their position this season.

Manchester City denied the Gunners the title in the last two seasons, and there were expectations that they would be at the top with Pep Guardiola’s side not at their best this season.

“I believe they [Arsenal] are doing a great job. Some people got disappointed because they were expecting the team to be a bit closer [to Liverpool] at this period of time,” he told Talksport, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“The amount of injuries they’ve had and especially key injuries like Gabriel Jesus – it has been a big problem, but I believe they’re having a great season.”

Many fans believe that with 13 points separating the two sides, Arsenal can forget about the title, but Sagna claims it is not over and that his former team can catch up.

Bacary Sagna playing against Arsenal during his time at Manchester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“And of course, it’s not over,” he said. It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool, but when I look at the game they played against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m thinking maybe they’re going to have times where they don’t perform so well. Maybe this is where Arsenal can maybe catch up and close the gap. The gap is big today but maybe it can be reduced. You never know.”

According to Footy Times, Arsenal's failure to address their striking problems have proved costly this season as they struggled for goals in some key matches.

Gabriel Jesus has been unreliable with injuries. Kai Havertz suffered a season-ending injury last month, forcing Arteta to play Mikel Merino as number nine.

Arsenal shift focus to UCL

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal shifted attention to the Champions League after Arteta admitted that their chances of winning the Premier League are getting slimmer.

The Gunners have not won the UCL in their history, and made a statement with a 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the round of 16 encounter.

