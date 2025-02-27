Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal’s Premier League title chances are fading after another frustrating draw

The Gunners dropped points in two consecutive games after playing goalless against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal will now prioritise the UEFA Champions League, with a Round of 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven up next

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his team’s chances of winning the Premier League this season are slipping away after another disappointing result.

A goalless draw against Nottingham Forest saw the Gunners fall further behind league leaders Liverpool, who now hold a commanding 13-point lead.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes duffered a major dent after playing a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Nigel French

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s recent struggles, compounded by an ongoing injury crisis, have left Arteta looking toward a different challenge, the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his passionate declaration of "over my dead body" when asked if he had given up on the title, Arteta acknowledged after the match that his team lacked the spark needed to sustain a domestic title challenge, Sky Sports reports.

Instead, the Arsenal manager urged his players to regroup and channel their energy into their campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

"Today we dropped two points which is very painful," Arteta said. "But we have the Champions League now, we have a beautiful competition in front of us and we need to be ready for Tuesday."

Champions League becomes Arsenal's new priority

With their FA Cup hopes already ended, Arsenal now has a brief break before returning to action in the Champions League.

The Gunners' next fixture is on March 4 against Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League after dropping more points in the Premier League. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

After finishing third in the Champions League's first-ever league phase, Arsenal secured an automatic place in the knockout rounds, where they will now face a familiar figure.

The first leg will be played in the Netherlands before Arsenal welcomes the Dutch side to the Emirates Stadium on March 12.

Arteta’s primary objective now is to guide Arsenal into the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season, hoping to salvage silverware in Europe, Sporting News reports.

Injury struggles and the road ahead

One of the key issues Arsenal faces is their current injury crisis, which has contributed to their inconsistent form.

The lack of attacking firepower has seen them drop crucial points, making a Premier League title charge increasingly unrealistic.

However, Arteta remains optimistic that his squad can rise to the occasion on the European stage.

With Liverpool and Manchester City still in contention for the domestic crown, Arsenal will shift its focus entirely to the Champions League, where they aim to make a deep run.

If Arteta’s men can overcome PSV, they will move one step closer to achieving their European dream.

Source: Legit.ng