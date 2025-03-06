Chido Obi-Martin was impressive in Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Fulham over the weekend

The Nigeria-eligible youngster came on as a second half substitute during the highly-intense fixture

Although the Red Devils lost via penalties, former United striker Andy Cole has singled out the 17-year-old for praise

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has warned Nigerian-eligible talent Chido Obi-Martin to keep his head up by going through the ranks.

Cole detailed how the youngster can be successful at the Old Trafford as he continued to impress with the senior team.

Obi-Martin came on as a 67th minute substitute during United's FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Chido Obi-Martin has been told to grow through the ranks at Manchester United. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Despite seeing less minutes, the 17-year-old has been singled out for praise, and Cole says the youngster has the chance to become great.

The five-time English Premier League winner said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents Podcast.

“He did well. Can I tell you why? At 17, what’s your fear? He doesn’t have anything to be scared of.

"If I was 17 and I came on, I’d try to ruffle a few defenders and score a goal, and that’s what he did because he’s in the senior team.

"He wouldn’t have done that if he was playing with his age group. When you’re raw and you’re 17, you have no fear.

"I looked at him yesterday, and he’s got a chance. He’s still rough around the edges, but you expect him to be.”

As per Transfermkt, Obi-Martin has made two Premier League appearances this season and he has been warned to maintain his cool in order to become a key figure at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I only made it when I retired. It was then I could look back and be like, ‘yeah, I did alright. At 17, you’re only just starting. No matter what you’ve done, you’ve not made it.

“Head down, man, keep your head down and keep working hard. Keep doing what you’re doing."

Manchester United have crashed out of the FA Cup following their loss to Fulham via penalty shootout.

Chido Obi-Martin came on as a substitute in Man Utd's FA Cup clash against Fulham. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey opened the scoring for the Cottagers shortly before halftime.

Bruno Fernandes did well as the Portuguese midfielder drew his side level, forcing the encounter to go into extra-time.

Fulham held the home team off to a penalty shoot-out where they secured victory to get into the FA Cup’s quarter-final.

