Odion Ighalo has stated that he has never missed paying his tithe since the start of his professional career

The former Manchester United player explained that he nearly stopped tithing after receiving his mega salary in the Chinese league

The 35-year-old recently scored his fifth goal of the season for his Saudi Arabian club, Al Wehda, in their 3-1 victory over Al Raed

Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he has never missed paying his tithe since the beginning of his professional career.

The former Granada player said his pastor briefed him thoroughly about the importance of paying tithe as a Christian and how it contributes to one's growth in life.

The former Changchun Yatai star added that he began tithing during his playing days at Julius Berger in 2005 and has not stopped to date.

Former Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has emphasised the importance of tithing as a Christian. Photo by: Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

10 percent of Ighalo's salary for God

He explained his strong connection to God, emphasising that he is a devout Christian.

According to Vanguard, the former Manchester United forward stated that he is a firm believer in God and has consistently paid his tithe for 19 years.

The 2019 AFCON Golden Boot winner revealed that he almost stopped paying his tithe when he joined Chinese club Changchun Yatai in 2017 per Ghanaweb.

However, the AFCON bronze medalist noted that he has always overcome his doubts. He said via Rash4Christ Podcast:

“My first salary when I was playing for Julius Berger in 2005 was ₦15,000. I was 16 years old then. My pastor taught me about tithing, and since then, I have never missed paying my tithe.

“The devil tried to play with my mind when I saw the amount I had to tithe. When month-end came, I hesitated before sending the money.

“But I prayed one day, and God told me, ‘Don’t change the winning formula. If you can be faithful with little, you will be faithful with any amount.’

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo said he prayed fervently for Manchester United to sign him in 2020. Photo by: Matthew Peters/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo opens up on Man United transfer

The Nigeria international has explained how he joined Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in 2020 per SkySports.

According to TheNation, the former Watford star agreed to accept a pay cut to fulfill his dream of playing for his boyhood club.

The devoted Christian said he prayed fervently for the opportunity to play for the club. He said:

“It was a dream when my agent called me that Man United wanted a striker on loan, because Marshal was injured, Rashford was injured and I asked what team and he said Manchester, I asked what are you waiting for?

“He said they had four option for strikers and you’re the third option. I started praying against those other options, I prayed those options would not work, and that my opportunity to play for Manchester United must come to pass.

“After two weeks, my agent called that they’d want to go for me because the other two are not working, I said” ‘ Thank You God’. I still couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the offer they sent, the letter headed paper, Manchester United”.

Ighalo sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles player Odion Ighalo sent a message to the Napoli forward Victor Osimhen amid uncertainty over his future ahead of the 2024/25 European season.

The Al-Wehda forward uploaded photos of their fun moment in June on Instagram with a message to the player who directly replaced him in the national team.

The complications in the deal were brought about by the contract extension the former Lille star signed in 2023, coupled with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ tough negotiation skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng