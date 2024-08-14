Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer before the transfer window closes

Chelsea are in active negotiations exploring various conditions to sign the lethal Nigerian striker

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has sent a message to his compatriot in his complex saga

Victor Osimhen has received a message of encouragement from compatriot Odion Ighalo amidst his ongoing transfer saga as his future remains undecided.

Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer, with the club willing to let him go if any interested club matches their £113 million valuation of the player.

Victor Osimhen continues to train with Napoli amid uncertain future. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

The release clause has proven to be an impediment in the deal and has forced Paris Saint-Germain to withdraw, while Arsenal kept their interest at the observation stage.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have been in active negotiation for weeks but their offer of a reduced salary plus a loan move with an option to buy is unacceptable.

Ighalo sends message to Osimhen

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has sent a message to the Napoli forward amid uncertainty over his future ahead of the 2024/25 European season.

The Al-Wehda forward uploaded photos of their fun moment in June on Instagram with a message to the player who directly replaced him in the national team.

“Champions aren’t born, they are built. They grind, they push. They take every defeat, every setback and turn it into stepping stone,” he wrote.

The complications in the deal were brought about by the contract extension the former Lille star signed in 2023, coupled with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ tough negotiation skills.

